BeMe Health Becomes Hesperia Capital’s Latest Investment, Part of $12.5MM in Additional Capital to Fuel Growth

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalwellbeing–BeMe Health, a pioneering digital behavioral health startup focusing on teen mental health, today announced the successful closure of additional capital — securing over $12 million in funding to fuel growth prior to the planned upcoming Series A financing round and becoming Hesperia’s latest portfolio company. This most recent round of investment builds on support from a dedicated group of investors led by Flare Capital and Polaris Partners and includes Fiore Ventures and the California Health Care Foundation.

“Our investment in BeMe highlights our commitment to back mission-driven companies with scalable business models that make a lasting societal impact,” said Michael Papile, Co-Founder of Hesperia Capital. “BeMe takes a different approach to the mental health issues faced during this formative stage of life and is laying the groundwork for healthier futures. My Partner Rhett Hunter and I, together with our operating partners who bring deep expertise in behavioral health and third-party reimbursement, are committed to actively supporting the company’s ongoing success.”

This latest funding will enable BeMe to enhance its platform, expand its reach, and continue innovating in youth behavioral healthcare. Such additional seed funding reaffirms BeMe’s critical role in addressing the growing mental health challenges young people face today.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from our investors and their belief in our mission,” said Dr. Nicoletta Tessler, CEO and Co-Founder. “These investments allow us to provide the best possible support for teens struggling with mental health issues. We are committed to making a positive impact and transforming the landscape of youth behavioral healthcare.”

BeMe is dedicated to revolutionizing mental health support for youth through its cutting-edge digital platform, which offers mental health interventions tailored specifically for teens and young adults, ensuring they have access to the right support when they need it most.

Key features of the BeMe platform include:

24/7 Accessibility : Teens can engage with the platform anytime, accessing content designed to support mental health.

: Teens can engage with the platform anytime, accessing content designed to support mental health. Interactive Tools : Mood reflection, skill-building activities, and evidence-based assessments help teens maintain mental well-being.

: Mood reflection, skill-building activities, and evidence-based assessments help teens maintain mental well-being. Personalized Support : The platform provides 1:1 coaching, clinical linkage, and tailored interventions.

: The platform provides 1:1 coaching, clinical linkage, and tailored interventions. Crisis Support: BeMe offers 24/7 crisis support, ensuring immediate help is available when needed.

“As a health plan committed to the holistic care of our members, we know teen and young adult well-being can’t be an afterthought,” said Steve Smitherman, President, Indiana Market, CareSource. “BeMe’s laser-light focus on youth mental health – using an evidenced-based, digital-first approach – meets users where they are, providing equitable access to support. Their engagement of youth has been remarkable.”

About BeMe Health

BeMe Health is a digital behavioral health company dedicated to delivering mental health interventions tailored specifically for teens. BeMe works with health plans, employers, and community organizations to provide a digital-first approach to interventional teen mental health. BeMe is a SOC 2 Type 2 compliant company. To learn more, please visit www.beme.com or find us on LinkedIn.

For more information about BeMe and resources for supporting teenage mental health, please visit www.beme.com

