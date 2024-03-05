Bella Medical Selects Sunoh.ai EHR-Agnostic, Medical AI Scribe to Enhance Patient Experience

eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai to assist Texas-based women’s health clinic to save time on clinical documentation and improve patient care

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR and first AI-driven EHR, today announced that Texas-based Bella Medical has selected Sunoh.ai, medical AI scribe to save physicians time on clinical documentation and enhance the quality of care. Recently, eClinicalWorks announced the seamless integration of Sunoh.ai with eClinicalMobile® and eClinicalTouch® apps available on any iOS and Android smartphones and iPads®.





Bella Medical is a part of the Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR) provider network and provides women’s healthcare services, whether acute or chronic care, preventive measures, or active management. The practice is keen on implementing AI dictation services to save time on clinical documentation and focus efforts on patient care and research. Sunoh.ai is a medical AI scribe that offers a unique and immersive experience. It seamlessly transcribes natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients, saving providers substantial time on clinical documentation.

“We aim to optimize more time on patient care and reduce time spent charting patient information,” said Dr. Mahdi Awwad, Physician Medical Director at Bella Medical. “Sunoh.ai is a promising technology that will help document conversations faster with AI dictation services during patient encounters, allowing us to enhance the quality of patient care and provide efficient results. We look forward to using Sunoh.ai for our practice; it is a potential timesaver. We hope it will improve the quality of care and the overall practice efficiency.”

eClinicalWorks integration with Sunoh.ai ensures streamlined documentation as the medical AI scribe categorizes the summary of the patient encounters into various sections of the progress notes. It also captures the details of lab, imaging, procedure, medication orders, and follow-up visits. It allows healthcare providers to review, modify, and import relevant content for faster and more efficient documentation.

Learn more about Sunoh.ai at Sunoh.ai.

About Bella Medical

SWHR Bella Medical PLLC is a Texas-based practice dedicated to providing women healthcare services for both gynecological and non-gynecological matters, whether it’s acute or chronic care, preventive measures, or active management. They offer a diverse range of services for each patient to provide them with a unique experience. For more information visit https://www.bellamedical.com/

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

