Bell Charitable Foundation announces $1 million commitment to digital equity

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Bell Charitable Foundation today announced a $1 million commitment to create digital equity in the communities it serves over the next five years through a series of focused grants to organizations that are expanding access to broadband Internet.





The Bell Charitable Foundation will make digital equity grants in the Midwest and Hawaii markets, where it also supports organizations that focus on Economic & Social Mobility, Technology, Environmental Sustainability, and Health & Wellbeing initiatives.

Christi Cornette, Chief Administrative Officer of altafiber and Bell Charitable Foundation Board Member, said increasing access to broadband connectivity is critical to maximize the impact of organizations that the Bell Charitable Foundation funds.

“ Broadband Internet is essential in order for individuals across all demographics to access education, employment, and healthcare opportunities,” Cornette said. “ Creating digital equity is a natural focus area for the Bell Charitable Foundation, and will benefit our current and future partner organizations and those they serve.”

altafiber, which formerly did business as Cincinnati Bell in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, launched the Bell Charitable Foundation in 2022. To date, the Bell Charitable Foundation has provided more than $400,000 in grants to 23 organizations.

altafiber has invested more than $2 billion into expanding its fiber network across the Greater Cincinnati region and Dayton, as well as Hawaii, where the company does business as Hawaiian Telcom. altafiber’s network delivers gigabit Internet connectivity to residential and business customers across its operating areas.

Nancy Eigel-Miller, Founder of 1N5, said the Bell Charitable Foundation’s digital equity commitment will directly support her organization’s mission to promote mental health for students K-12 and in college.

“ Through a commitment to digital equity, altafiber enables all people to access the connectivity that is so important to our mental wellness,” said Eigel-Miller. “ Whether it is through the accessibility of online tools to find a provider or resources, virtual training opportunities, or simply the ability to stay connected with friends, family, and mentors, increased connectivity in our communities will help 1N5 to impact the mental health of even more individuals across Greater Cincinnati and beyond.”

For more information about the Bell Charitable Foundation, please visit our web site: https://www.bellfdn.org/

About altafiber

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawai’i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In addition, the Company’s enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.altafiber.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Contacts

altafiber



Josh Pichler, 513 565-0310



josh.pichler@altafiber.com