Belkin Unveils the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro Featuring DockKit, Taking Content Creation to the Next Level

The world’s first Apple certified Works with DockKit accessory provides seamless hands-free camerawork for content creators, filmmakers, educators, virtual presenters, social app developers, and more

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today introduced the first-ever accessory to work with DockKit – the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro. The all-new Stand Pro provides automatic, silent, motorized, seamless camerawork using iPhone’s built in camera, and DockKit’s automated subject tracking technology to follow subjects on camera as they move around their space with 360 degrees of pan and 90 degrees of tilt. It is the perfect accessory for immersive video calls or recording interactive content that involves a high degree of movement.









“The Stand Pro is unlike any other Belkin product we’ve created. Combining premium Belkin quality, impressively responsive robotics, and advanced subject tracking technology with DockKit, we’re excited to provide content creators with a thoughtfully designed product that will effortlessly enhance the creation process,” said Melody Tecson, Belkin’s vice president of product management. “We are proud to deliver the world’s first DockKit-enabled accessory, and we look forward to bringing more content creation products to market.”

Designed for iOS for use with front and rear cameras, DockKit allows users to easily create, present, and record without having to download third party apps in just four easy steps:

Snap iPhone 12 or later with MagSafe onto Stand Pro using MagSafe Pair via NFC Open camera on FaceTime, Instagram, TikTok, Canva, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams or other social media apps or messaging platforms Start creating

With the Stand Pro, users can easily extend the field of view to 360 degrees of pan and 90 degrees of tilt by supporting a pitch and yaw motion model and an automatic system tracker. This lets creators focus on the content while DockKit automatically keeps the subject in frame at all angles while capturing natural movements without the need for manual adjustment.

Key features, pricing and availability:

Made with MagSafe – charge and chat at the same time with fast wireless charging up to 15W when the Stand Pro is plugged in.

360º Movement Tracking – movement tracking with DockKit always keeps people in frame no matter how many times they circle the room.

90º Motorized Auto Tilt – capture at any angle using front or rear cameras with automatic video angle adjusting for going high or low.

Single button activation – turn movement tracking on or off with one button; an LED indicator will indicate if tracking is active.

Rechargeable battery – no wall outlet, no problem; the dock provides 5 hours of battery life for capturing content on-the-go.

5ft USB-C cable and 30W power supply included.

The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is made more responsibly with a minimum of 75% PCR materials and sold in plastic-free packaging in line with the company’s commitment to find more responsible ways to build products.

The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is $179.99 USD, and is coming soon to Belkin.com and select retailers worldwide. Stay up to date on product availability by selecting “Notify Me” on the website.

Media kit is available for download HERE.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From the humble beginnings of a garage in 1980s Southern California to a diverse, global technology company today, we remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

Contacts

Jen Wei



VP of Global Communications and Corporate Development



Comms@belkin.com