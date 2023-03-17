Belkin Unveils Fresh New Colors for the BoostCharge Magnetic Power Bank 5K

Available now in pink and purple on Belkin.com and Amazon.com

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a consumer electronics leader, today adds two new colorways for the BoostCharge Magnetic Power Bank 5K, pink and purple. Now available in four stylish color options, the BoostCharge power bank is an excellent choice for on-the-go power with 7.5W of wireless charging for iPhone 12 models and later, an extra USB-C port for charging an additional device, and a built-in metal stand for hands-free streaming, video chatting and more. The pink and purple power banks are available for purchase now on Belkin.com and Amazon.com for $59.99 USD.





Leveraging the latest in MagSafe technology, the compact power bank is packed with 5,000 mAh of charging potential — that’s enough additional battery for up to 19 hours of video playback for an iPhone 13 Pro.1 It supports pass-through wireless charging when connected to a power source so users can stay connected while powering up, and comes with a USB-C port to deliver up to 10W of charging power to a wide variety of compatible devices.

Product Benefits

Delivers up to 7.5W of wireless charging power to iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models

Built-in USB-C port provides up to 10W of charging power to connected devices

Supports pass-through charging

Seamless magnetic attachment whether on-the-go or at your desk

Built-in metal fold-out stand provides convenient, sturdy, hands-free use in portrait or landscape mode

Overcharge protection protects device for a safe and powerful charge

LED battery indicator lights let users know when it’s time to recharge

Connected Equipment Warranty up to $2,500 for peace of mind

Available in black, white, pink and purple

The BoostCharge Magnetic Power Bank 5K joins Belkin’s vast portfolio of MagSafe and magnetic solutions, offering fast charging, intricate design, smart circuitry and wide compatibility.

Imagery is available for download HERE.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people to get more life out of every single day whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remain forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

1 *Maximum additional video playback hours calculated by comparing the cell capacity of this power bank with the maximum video playback hours achievable by the iPhone 13 Pro under normal conditions. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors for individual users.

Contacts

For Media Inquiries:



Jen Wei



VP of Global Communications and Corporate Development



Comms@belkin.com