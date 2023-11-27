Home Business Wire Belkin Unveils Exclusive Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon, Offering Up to 50%...
Belkin Unveils Exclusive Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon, Offering Up to 50% Off on Must-Have Tech Accessories

Staring now, Belkin is offering some of the best deals of the year for must-have tech accessories, perfect for everyone’s holiday list

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced its Cyber Monday deals, featuring some of the company’s best-selling products. Most of these exclusive offers will be available from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 on Belkin’s Amazon storefront, showcasing a diverse selection of tech accessories at discounts of up to 50%. This Cyber Monday, shoppers can discover ideal gifts for everyone on their holiday list.


Whether they’re looking for the on-the-go traveler, the stylish tech lover or music fans, these Cyber Monday deals are sure to check all of the boxes for tech gifts. From classic favorites like the sleek Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad, to the colorful and fun Belkin SoundForm Mini Kids Headphones, Cyber Monday shopping will be easier than ever.

Top Deals can be found below:

For more exciting deals, check out Belkin’s Amazon Storefront throughout the holiday season.

*Ends on December 2, 2023

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has been a market leader and innovator for 40 years. Its dedication to people-inspired design and quality informs everything from user testing and prototyping process to regulatory compliance, manufacturing and warranty programs. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to broaden its global influence while maintaining its steadfast focus on R&D, community, education and sustainability.

Contacts

Jen Wei

VP of Global Communications and Corporate Development

Comms@belkin.com

