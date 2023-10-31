Belkin underscores design excellence with new BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch

Featuring custom neutral colorways and premium finishes for timeless aesthetic

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock with MagSafe, an elegant charging solution for iPhone and Apple Watch. Engineered with official MagSafe technology, fast-charging capabilities for Apple Watch, and adjustable iPhone viewing angles from 0 to 70 degrees, the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock delivers versatile form and premium-quality function. Its aesthetically elevated design incorporates post-consumer recycled materials and features soft edges and an effortlessly stylish shape to perfectly complement a thoughtfully curated space.









Modern Design

Introducing two neutral colorways – sand and charcoal – and color-matched chrome finishes, the dock achieves a stunning stone-like appearance, blending seamlessly into its environment whether it’s placed on a nightstand, kitchen counter or desk.

Compact in size with an adjustable MagSafe dock from 0 to 70 degrees, the BoostCharge Pro dock elegantly showcases the iPhone display making it the perfect accessory for FaceTime or StandBy. In each location where the iPhone is placed on the BoostCharge Pro dock, StandBy will remember the user’s preferred view, whether that’s a clock, photos, or widgets.

Faster Wireless Charging for iPhone and Apple Watch

The dock is Made for MagSafe, delivering the fastest possible wireless charge for iPhone 12 models and later, at up to 15W. It can fully charge Apple Watch Series 7 and later from 0% to 80% in about 45 minutes, and Apple Watch Ultra models from 0% to 80% in about an hour. It ships with a 30W USB-C PD power supply.

Better for the Planet

Reinforcing Belkin’s ongoing commitment to build products more responsibly, the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock utilizes a minimum of 60% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) in its product housing, and outer packaging that is 100% plastic-free and made with forest-certified paper.

Pricing and Availability

The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock with MagSafe will be available to order beginning November 7, 2023 for $129.95 USD on apple.com and belkin.com, and coming soon to select retailers worldwide.

Media kit is available for download HERE.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments over the last 40 years. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people to get more life out of every single day whether at home, at work, or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence while maintaining its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education and sustainability. Belkin remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

