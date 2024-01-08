Belkin supercharges into CES 2024 with powerful new product lineup

Featuring high-performing Qi2 chargers and mighty GaN solutions

Charging in a snap with Qi2

BoostCharge Pro ​3-in-1 Magnetic Stand

Leveraging the new Qi2 standard, this powerful 3-in-1 wireless charger offers perfect alignment and reliable charging for Qi2-enabled devices at 15W, fast charging for Apple Watch Series 7 and later, and optimal charging for wireless earbuds. Built to include an adjustable hinge, users can effortlessly adjust the angle of the phone for optimal viewing while watching videos, reading articles or video chatting. It is made with a minimum 75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.

$149.99 USD

Coming March 2024 to select markets worldwide

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank

The Qi2 magnetic power bank delivers up to 15W of power for Qi2-enabled devices on-the-go, without the hassle of cables. It is engineered with an integrated kickstand for propping the phone up while streaming, reading, or chatting, and works with magnetic and MagSafe cases up to 3mm thick. “Power pass-through” allows for charging the power bank and Qi2 device in one simple action via USB-C port. Offered in 5K, 8K and 10K options, consumers can choose the best power bank for their charging needs. Internal housing (excluding cable) of this product is made with a minimum 72% PCR materials.

$59.99, $79.99, $99.99 USD

Coming March 2024 to select markets worldwide

Power-packed and compact with GaN

BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W

The new 4-Port USB-C GaN Wall Charger packs an impressive 200W of power for fast charging up to 4 devices at the same time. It supports high powered laptops and gaming laptops and is engineered with GaN technology and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) to provide efficient power output and smart power allocation, giving connected devices a safe and optimal charge. The 4-Port USB-C GaN Wall Charger declutters the workspace while charging laptops, tablets, phones, smart watches and earbuds simultaneously – no extra power bricks needed. It is compact and power-packed, measured at 92mm x 118.5mm x 35.5mm, and 650g/1.32lbs. The housing (excluding power cord) of this product is made with a minimum 72% PCR materials.

$129.99 USD

Coming March 2024 to belkin.com and select markets worldwide

6-in-1 Core GaN Dock

Belkin is innovating its docks category with the use of GaN to deliver smaller, more efficient, more responsible workspace solutions. Approximately 50 percent smaller1 than other 6-in-1 solutions and highly spec’d to support all essential needs, the Core GaN Dock features 1x HDMI port for high-definition display resolutions up to 4K, 2x USB-A ports for legacy devices, 2x USB-C ports (1 with 96W power delivery), and 1 gigabit ethernet port for secure and reliable Internet connection.

$139.99 USD

Available to order now on belkin.com

Coming soon to select retailers worldwide

Built more responsibly

In line with the company’s commitment to find more responsible ways to build products, Belkin’s newly announced BoostCharge solutions are made with a minimum of 72% PCR materials and sold in plastic-free packaging. One year since Belkin announced its transition to PCR, it has transitioned over 200 products to incorporate PCR, and has replaced 64 metric tons of virgin plastic with PCR materials. Belkin remains committed to its goal of 100% carbon neutrality in its offices and operations (scope 1 & 2 emissions) by 2025 while tackling product level emissions (scope 3).

Media kit is available for download HERE.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From the humble beginnings of a garage in 1980s Southern California to a diverse, global technology company today, we remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

1 Based on internal tests against competing non-GaN solutions with power supply unit. Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 48mm; surface area: 6,400mm

