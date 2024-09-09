Belkin Re-introduces InvisiGlass: Reliable Screen Protection, Now Made With Recycled Glass

The new screen protectors incorporate an impressive 60% post-industrial recycled (PIR) materials1

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced its reimagined InvisiGlass screen protection collection, made with certified recycled glass. The InvisiGlass screen protection collection is now available on belkin.com for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.





Belkin InvisiGlass is made with glass materials that are collected and recycled during the manufacturing process, certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), and thoroughly tested to ensure the premium quality, durability, reliability and clarity that the brand name is known for.

Fortified with ion-exchange technology, InvisiGlass screen protectors are 62%2 more durable than tempered glass screen protectors without adding thickness or weight to provide best-in-class protection while maintaining the device’s natural look and feel.

The ScreenForce™ InvisiGlass collection includes:

InvisiGlass – $29.99 USD – the new InvisiGlass is an upgrade to the original InvisiGlass Ultra material introduced in 2017. The new version is enhanced with recycled glass while still smooth to the touch and ultra-thin, preserving touchscreen sensitivity.

– $29.99 USD – the new InvisiGlass is an upgrade to the original InvisiGlass Ultra material introduced in 2017. The new version is enhanced with recycled glass while still smooth to the touch and ultra-thin, preserving touchscreen sensitivity. InvisiGlass Blue Light Filter – $34.99 USD – incorporates industry-leading blue light reduction technology by Eyesafe to filter out 60% of blue light 3 . It is designed to support eye comfort for more enjoyable screen time, whether working, reading, or streaming.

– $34.99 USD – incorporates industry-leading blue light reduction technology by Eyesafe to filter out 60% of blue light . It is designed to support eye comfort for more enjoyable screen time, whether working, reading, or streaming. InvisiGlass Privacy – $34.99 USD – engineered with an added privacy filter to keep emails, webpages, texts and photos protected from prying eyes. It is the ideal solution for working on sensitive documents, banking online, or simply browsing the web or social media.

Belkin InvisiGlass Screen Protectors come in 100% recycled packaging4 using paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. The package contains a cleaning cloth, dust removal sticker to prevent air bubbles, and patented Easy Align tray for flawless alignment and fool-proof application.

For more information on Belkin InvisiGlass, see here: www.belkin.com/screenforce/sustainability

Pricing and Availability

The Belkin InvisiGlass Screen Protector collection for the new iPhone 16 lineup is available on belkin.com today for $29.99 – $34.99 USD and coming soon to major retailers worldwide.

Media kit is available for download HERE.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

_________________________

1 Glass is made with a minimum of 60% post-industrial recycled glass and has been certified through GRS.



2 Based on internal tests, screen protectors can withstand up to 62% more force on average compared to conventional tempered glass screen protectors.



3 435-440 nm



4 Recycled plastic components include Easy Align tray, support tray, top protective film, and protective bags.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jen Wei



VP of Global Communications and Corporate Development



comms@belkin.com