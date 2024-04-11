Home Business Wire Belkin Qi2 Collection Is Now Available for Purchase
Business Wire

Belkin Qi2 Collection Is Now Available for Purchase

di Business Wire

Buy now on Belkin.com, Amazon.com, and select retailers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin:




What: Belkin’s newest Qi2 portfolio delivers up to 15W of fast wireless charging to Qi2-enabled devices, precise alignment, universal compatibility, and peace of mind with certification from the World Power Consortium (WPC). The Belkin Qi2 collection caters to the early adopters who want the latest tech.

When: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Where:

  • BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is available for purchase for $59.99 USD on Belkin.com, Amazon.com and Target.
  • BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad is available for purchase for $79.99 USD on Belkin.com and Amazon.com.
  • BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is available for purchase for $149.99 USD on Belkin.com and Amazon.com.

Additional information:

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

Contacts

Jen Wei

VP of Global Communications and Corporate Development

comms@belkin.com

