Belkin Offers the Very Best of Tech for Dads and Grads 2024

Finding the perfect gift can be tough, Belkin makes it easy with its new gift guide

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, has released its 2024 Dads and Grads gift guide to help make the shopping a bit easier on consumers looking to purchase the perfect gift this year. This year’s gift guide includes charging necessities, audio must-haves, and more – all with stylish options for even the pickiest of loved ones. Belkin offers products that bridge the gap between quality and design, so gift-givers can feel confident in their choices. Below are Belkin’s Top Picks for Dads and Grads 2024.









Charging Necessities from Belkin BoostCharge

Whether you’re an adventure seeker, a commuter or a digital nomad, Belkin’s BoostCharge products make life easier for any lifestyle. With options for on-the-go and at-home, these charging necessities add style and simplicity to the everyday routine.

BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock

Celebrate the achievements of your favorite dads and grads with this ultimate tech accessory: a cutting-edge charging dock designed to simplify their daily routines. This sleek charging station offers fast 15W wireless charging for iPhone 12 and later, Apple Watch Series 4 and later, and a variety of AirPods models.

Price: $129.99

BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand with Qi2 15W

Capable of fast-charging iPhones and other Qi2-compatible devices at speeds of up to 15W, it’s a gift that keeps up with busy lifestyles. Powered by Qi2 technology, this stand not only delivers rapid charging but also manages energy usage, ensuring optimal battery life for their favorite devices. With its versatile design, they can easily switch between pad or stand mode, catering to individual preferences.

Price: $59.99

BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 5K + Stand

Give the gift of uninterrupted connectivity and convenience with this versatile power bank and stand combo. Providing a reliable 7.5W of wireless charging power without the hassle of cables or being tethered to a power source, it ensures your loved ones can stay connected wherever they are. The fold-out stand adds an extra layer of convenience, offering a hands-free way to stream or video call while their device charges effortlessly.

Price: $49.99- $59.99

BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K

This versatile device powers up the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) while simultaneously fast-charging the iPhone. With its sleek design and portable size, it’s the perfect companion for busy days, ensuring all devices stay powered up throughout the day.

Price: $99.99

Audio Must-Haves from Belkin SoundForm

For music lovers, casual listeners and everyone in-between, Belkin’s SoundForm earbuds offer superior sound quality. With options for comfortability, long-listening time, waterproof/sweatproof and noise cancelling, there’s a perfect SoundForm for everyone.

SoundForm Bolt True Wireless Earbuds

For casual listening every day, these comfortable wireless earbuds are designed to keep the tunes going for up to 28 hours, ensuring longer listening without interruption. With Bluetooth® 5.2 technology, they seamlessly connect and switch between devices, offering convenience and versatility for any situation.

Price: $39.99

SoundForm Play True Wireless Earbuds

With an IPX5-rated water-resistant design, these stylish headphones provide style and superior sound quality, even if they’re hitting the gym or braving rainy weather. Belkin’s True Wireless Earbuds are engineered to elevate the audio experience, featuring two mics on each earbud, a Belkin-engineered noise-reduction algorithm, and three EQ presets to enhance the sounds they want while minimizing those they don’t.

Price: $59.99

SoundForm Flow Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The SoundForm Flow earbuds are the perfect choice for those who appreciate superior sound quality and reliable performance. These earbuds offer an unparalleled listening experience, featuring dual beamforming technology that delivers crystal-clear phone calls reminiscent of in-person conversations. With up to 7 hours of battery life per charge and an additional 24 hours of power stored in the wireless charging case, these earbuds provide true all-day listening.

Price: $89.99

SoundForm Pulse Noise Cancelling Earbuds

With customizable active noise cancelation (ANC) levels and 35 hours of total battery life, the SoundForm Pulse are the perfect gift for working dads and busy grads. ANC quiets the roar of everyday elements so you can zone in on your favorite song or meditation prompts. Google Fast Pair feature offers quick connection to Android devices. Plus, thanks to the Bluetooth® chipset with Multipoint connection, users can effortlessly switch between phones, tablets, and laptops.

Price: $119.99

Unique Devices to Help Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends, family and loved ones with these fun accessories to help stay connected no matter the distance. Whether it’s a call with the whole family, or a catch-up call with a loved one, Belkin has the tools needed to keep up with your favorite people.

Auto-Tracking Stand Pro

Make life easier with the ultimate tool for FaceTiming, creating captivating videos, and going hands-free for livestreaming and video conferencing. The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro effortlessly follows face and body movements with its 360° rotation and 90° tilt capabilities, all powered by smooth and quiet motors. With this innovative stand, you can simply set it up and let it do the work while you focus on being in the moment.

Price: $179.99

iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K

Transform the iPhone into a powerful webcam with this innovative mount, perfect for anyone looking to enhance their virtual communication setup. By leveraging the advanced camera system of your iPhone and the Continuity Camera features on Apple TV 4K, you can enjoy crystal-clear video quality for all your virtual meetings, livestreams, and video calls using FaceTime, Zoom or WebEx.

Price: $49.99

Even more options can be found in Belkin’s 2024 Product Lookbook.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

Contacts

Jen Wei



VP of Global Communications and Corporate Development



Comms@belkin.com