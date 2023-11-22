Belkin Launches Universal USB-C® 11-in-1 Pro Dock for Increased Productivity

Built with function in mind, this dock keeps devices connected, powered and productive

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced a new 11-in-1 dock featuring the latest Silicon Motion technology to add more power and productivity to any desk setup. This universal dock offers additional key ports that newer laptop models no longer support and can expand to three monitors with resolution of up to 4K at 60Hz for one monitor.









With universal capabilities, devices stay charged with up to 100W of pass-through power* and fast transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps.** This dock also doubles as a laptop stand and includes a 350mm centered connection cable for easy connection to a laptop in any space.

Product features:

Features the latest Silicon Motion technology, adding more power and productivity to any desktop setup

Includes additional key ports that newer laptops no longer support

Expands screens to 3 monitors with resolution of up to 4K at 60Hz for one monitor

No need to install a driver with Silicon Motion technology (downloadable driver available***)

Enjoy 2.5Gbps Ethernet speeds for a safe, secure connection

Compatible with Mac, Windows® and Chromebook, Thunderbolt 4-port, Thunderbolt 3-port and USB-C enabled devices

Includes 12-inch USB-C cable for charging power bank

Created with 72% post-consumer recycled content and ships in plastic-free packaging

The Connect Universal USB-C® 11-in-1 Pro Dock is now available for $199.99 USD on Belkin.com, and coming soon to select retailers worldwide.

*USB-C port supports pass-through charging up to 100W, minus 15W for the dock’s operation. Performance depends on laptop requirements.

** Compared to the 2-port and 5Gbps transfer speed hubs on the market.

*** For the best user experience, it’s recommended to download Silicon Motion driver depending on your laptop type. Please consult your laptop’s user manual for compatibility information.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has been a market leader and innovator for 40 years. Its dedication to people-inspired design and quality informs everything from user testing and prototyping process to regulatory compliance, manufacturing and warranty programs. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to broaden its global influence while maintaining its steadfast focus on R&D, community, education and sustainability.

