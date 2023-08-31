Home Business Wire Belkin Launches Kid-sized Comfort and High-quality Sound With the SoundForm Inspire Headset...
Belkin Launches Kid-sized Comfort and High-quality Sound With the SoundForm Inspire Headset for Kids

Designed for kids aged 5-9 to provide all-day comfort while distance learning, traveling or streaming online videos

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today announced the SoundForm Inspire Over-Ear Headset for Kids, a premium over-ear headset with built-in boom mic and 35 hours of battery life, designed just for kids.




The SoundForm Inspire is creatively engineered for children to listen safely and comfortably while learning and playing. The headset is built with 40mm drivers to deliver Belkin Signature Sound, and a volume cap of 85 decibels to protect young ears. The soft, adjustable headband folds up for portability, and smaller ear cups provide an excellent fit for kids’ ears. RockStar Mode features an additional 3.5mm output port that lets kids share audio content with a classmate or friend. A quality boom mic keeps the sound clear during distance learning, with an indicator light to tell when the headset is on mute. It is available in black and lavender colors.

Product features:

  • Belkin Signature Sound with 40mm drivers for clean and clear audio, tuned specifically for kids
  • 35 hours of battery life for extended playtime
  • 85dB volume limiter to protect hearing
  • 3.5mm input port to connect to laptops, tablets, infotainment systems, phones, and other devices
  • RockStar Mode allows audio sharing with additional 3.5mm output port
  • High-quality flip-up boom microphone to be heard on calls and games
  • Mute button and LED mute indicator for easily monitoring kids’ activity
  • Bluetooth 5.2 connects easily to devices within 30 feet for wireless connection
  • USB-C port for fast charging and wired audio input
  • Foldable, extendable, and comfortable over-ear design for comfort and convenience
  • Product housing is made with minimum of 23% post-consumer recycled plastics
  • 100% plastic-free packaging

Belkin Kids collection includes the new SoundForm Inspire Over-Ear Headset, SoundForm Nano Wireless Earbuds and SoundForm Mini On-Ear Headphones.

The SoundForm Inspire is available to order now for $39.99 USD at Belkin.com and coming soon to Amazon.com and select major retailers worldwide.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments over the last 40 years. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people to get more life out of every single day whether at home, at work, or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence while maintaining its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education and sustainability. Belkin remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

