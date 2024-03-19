Home Business Wire Belkin BoostCharge Pro Magnetic 3-in-1 Stand with Qi2 Is Now Available
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin:




What: Announced at CES 2024 earlier this year, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro Magnetic 3-in-1 Stand is now shipping. The new 3-in-1 stand delivers up to 15W of fast wireless charging to iPhone 13 or newer with Qi2, fast charging for Apple Watch Series 7 and later, and optimal charging for wireless earbuds – all at the same time. It is available to order now for $149.99 USD on belkin.com and coming soon to major retailers.

When: Monday, March 18, 2024

Where: https://www.belkin.com/P-WIZ023.html

Additional information: The BoostCharge Pro Magnetic 3-in-1 Stand joins the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Magnetic Pad and BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Stand in Belkin’s growing Qi2 portfolio catering to the early adopters who want the latest tech. To see the full collection, visit: https://www.belkin.com/products/wireless-chargers/qi2-wireless-chargers/

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

