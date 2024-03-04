Belkin Adds iPhone Mount for Apple TV 4K to Its Collection of Continuity Camera Accessories

Available now at belkin.com

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced the availability of the iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K. It is available to order today for $49.95 USD on belkin.com, apple.com, and Apple Store locations worldwide.









The iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K is designed to complement the Continuity Camera feature in tvOS 17, allowing customers to easily place their iPhone in portrait or landscape while utilizing supported apps such as FaceTime, Webex, and Zoom, or features like Apple Music Sing*. The mount is brilliantly engineered to fit securely atop TVs up to 4” in depth, and works alone as a stand to deliver the perfect solution for hands-free chatting on the big screen while at home, in the office, or traveling.

Product features:

Holds iPhone securely in place with MagSafe

Fits TVs and displays up to 4” in depth with easily configurable arms

Stands independently when folded for placement on TV stands and media consoles

Tilts from -20 degrees to +30 degrees, and extends up to 40mm for preferred viewing angle in portrait or landscape orientations

Includes optional keyhole mounts and mounting brackets for added stability

Built with premium finish and durable metal construction, no special tools required

Belkin offers a full collection of mounts designed for Continuity Camera — a feature that enables customers to use their iPhone camera as a webcam with supported Mac and Apple TV 4K devices. The collection includes iPhone Mount for Mac notebooks, iPhone Mount for Mac desktops and displays, and the new iPhone Mount for Apple TV 4K.



*Supports Continuity Camera features in the latest version of tvOS 17 on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) and later.

