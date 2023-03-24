Belgium Data Center Market Report 2023: Market to Witness Investments of $2.81 Billion by 2028 – Opportunities in IT, Electrical, & Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Belgium Data Center Market – Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Belgium data center market size will witness investments of USD 2.81 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.31%. from 2022-2028
This report analyses the Belgium data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Belgium is one of the emerging destinations in Western Europe for data center development. The country offers a geographical advantage as it is situated in the middle of the FLAP market and continuously attracts foreign investments. The capital Brussels hosts the maximum number of data centers in the country. The city has around 82% of Belgium’s total existing data center space. The capital provides great connectivity, a highly digital economy, and a hub for innovation, research, and development.
Organizations across the country are migrating their workloads to the cloud and contributing towards meeting the digitalization goals of the country, driving the need for colocation data centers and decreasing the share of enterprise data centers. Steps are being taken to create a model for energy decentralization, while data center operators nationwide plan to be carbon-neutral in their operations. KevlinX, EdgeConneX, and LCL Datacenters are a part of the Carbon Neutral Data Central Pact.
The country is connected to other parts of the world with submarine cables. It has a presence of four operational submarine cables, such as SeaMeWe-3, Concerto, Pan European Crossing, and Tangerine, while one submarine cable is in the pipeline.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
-
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- a) Brussels
- b) Other Cities (Aalst, Antwerp, Bruges, Gent, Hasselt, St. Ghislain, Leuven, Liege, Wallonia, Zaventem, and Zele.)
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|52
|Forecast Period
|2022 – 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2060 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$2810 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Belgium
