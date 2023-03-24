<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Belgium Data Center Market Report 2023: Market to Witness Investments of $2.81...
Business Wire

Belgium Data Center Market Report 2023: Market to Witness Investments of $2.81 Billion by 2028 – Opportunities in IT, Electrical, & Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Belgium Data Center Market – Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Belgium data center market size will witness investments of USD 2.81 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.31%. from 2022-2028

This report analyses the Belgium data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Belgium is one of the emerging destinations in Western Europe for data center development. The country offers a geographical advantage as it is situated in the middle of the FLAP market and continuously attracts foreign investments. The capital Brussels hosts the maximum number of data centers in the country. The city has around 82% of Belgium’s total existing data center space. The capital provides great connectivity, a highly digital economy, and a hub for innovation, research, and development.

Organizations across the country are migrating their workloads to the cloud and contributing towards meeting the digitalization goals of the country, driving the need for colocation data centers and decreasing the share of enterprise data centers. Steps are being taken to create a model for energy decentralization, while data center operators nationwide plan to be carbon-neutral in their operations. KevlinX, EdgeConneX, and LCL Datacenters are a part of the Carbon Neutral Data Central Pact.

The country is connected to other parts of the world with submarine cables. It has a presence of four operational submarine cables, such as SeaMeWe-3, Concerto, Pan European Crossing, and Tangerine, while one submarine cable is in the pipeline.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Belgium colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Belgium by colocation and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across the locations in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Belgium data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Belgium
    • a) Facilities Covered (Existing): 25
    • b) Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04
    • c) Coverage: 11+ Locations
    • d) Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
    • e) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in Belgium
    • a) Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
    • b) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)
    • c) Retail Colocation Pricing
    • d) Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • Belgium market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
    • a) Brussels
    • b) Other Cities (Aalst, Antwerp, Bruges, Gent, Hasselt, St. Ghislain, Leuven, Liege, Wallonia, Zaventem, and Zele.)
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 52
Forecast Period 2022 – 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2060 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2810 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3%
Regions Covered Belgium

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • MiTAC Holdings
  • NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • AECOM
  • Artelia
  • Lascent
  • Logi-tek
  • ISG
  • Mercury
  • M-J Wood Group Kft
  • Perseusz
  • PM Group
  • RKD

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M
  • ABB
  • Airedale International Air Conditioning
  • Alfa Laval
  • Carrier
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • Daikin Applied
  • Eaton
  • ebm-papst
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • STULZ
  • Trane
  • Vertiv
  • ZIEHL-ABEGG

Data Center Investors

  • AtlasEdge
  • Digital Realty
  • Datacenter United
  • Etix Everywhere
  • Google
  • LCL Datacenters
  • Microsoft
  • Proximus

New Entrants

  • KevlinX
  • EdgeConneX

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Rack Cabinets
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
  • Physical Security
  • DCIM

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Geography

  • Brussels
  • Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnmv0x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Smart DC, Building the Green Future | Huawei Unveils Top 10 Trends of Data Center Facilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huawei recently held the Top 10 Trends of Data Center Facilities conference, themed "Smart DC, Building the...
Continua a leggere

Autel Unveils Training Center in Germany to Offer Hands-on Training for Clients

Business Wire Business Wire -
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADAScalibration--Autel, one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of professional diagnostic tools, equipment and accessories in the...
Continua a leggere

Celonis Named a Leader in First-Ever 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools

Business Wire Business Wire -
Celonis is placed highest on Ability to Execute axis and furthest on Completeness of Vision axis NEW YORK & MUNICH--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Intervista a Roberto Vismara di Manhattan Associates: il digitale per la continuità della supply...

Mercato