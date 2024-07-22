Home Business Wire Belgium Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Forecasts 2024-2029: Key Investors...
Business Wire

Belgium Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Forecasts 2024-2029: Key Investors include AtlasEdge, Digital Realty, Datacenter United, Etix Everywhere, Google, LCL Datacenters & Microsoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Belgium Data Center Market – Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The Belgium data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% from 2023 to 2029.

Belgium’s strategic location in Europe positions it as an ideal hub for data centers, attracting investments for reliable and secure data storage facilities in the Belgium data center market. Government support and stable regulations make investing in Belgian data centers conducive to long-term growth and stability.

The majority of colocation data centers in Belgium, comprising over 65% of the Belgium data center market, are constructed as Tier III facilities, mainly situated in Brussels. Currently, there are 27 operational colocation data centers across the country. The country’s commitment to digitalization and smart city initiatives amplifies the need for advanced data infrastructure, encouraging sustained investments in the sector. Diverse industry sectors, including finance, healthcare, and e-commerce, drive the demand for specialized data center services, creating niche investment opportunities.

The Belgium data center market is witnessing investments from new operators such as EdgeConneX and KevlinX. Belgium’s commitment to renewable energy ensures sustainable power sources for data centers, reducing environmental impact. Government incentives encourage investments in renewable energy, making it economically viable for data center operators.

REPORT SCOPE

  • Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Belgium colocation market revenue is available.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Belgium by colocation and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.
  • This report details a detailed study of Belgium’s existing data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Belgium:
    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 27
    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04
    • Coverage: 13+ Locations
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data Center Colocation Market in Belgium
    • Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
    • Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • The Belgian data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecasts.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Some key investors in the Belgium data center market include AtlasEdge, Digital Realty, Datacenter United, Etix Everywhere, Google, LCL Datacenters, and Microsoft.
  • Belgium’s data center market also witnessed the entry of colocation operators such as EdgeConneX and KevlinX.
  • The country’s construction contractors have both a global and local presence and supply major operators in the Belgian data center market, such as AECOM, Artelia, Lascent, Logi-tek, ISG, Mercury, M-J Wood Group Kft, Perseusz, PM Group, and RKD.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
    • Brussels
    • Other Cities (Aalst, Antwerp, Bruges, Gent, Hasselt, St. Ghislain, Leuven, Liege, Wallonia, Zaventem, and Zele)
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

VENDORS LIST

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • ATOS
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • MiTAC Holdings
  • NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • AECOM
  • Artelia
  • Lasent
  • Logi-tek
  • ISG
  • Mercury
  • M-J Wood Group Kft
  • Perseusz
  • PM Group
  • RKD

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M
  • ABB
  • Airedale International Air Conditioning
  • Alfa Laval
  • Carrier
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • Daikin Applied
  • Eaton
  • ebm-papst
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • STULZ
  • Trane
  • Vertiv
  • ZIEHL-ABEGG

Data Center Investors

  • AtlasEdge
  • Digital Realty
  • Datacenter United
  • Etix Everywhere
  • Google
  • LCL Datacenters
  • Microsoft
  • Proximus

New Entrants

  • KevlinX
  • EdgeConneX

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 106
Forecast Period 2023 – 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.02 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.14 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6%
Regions Covered Belgium

REPORT COVERAGE

This report analyses the Belgium data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

  • IT Infrastructure
    • Servers
    • Storage Systems
    • Network Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
    • UPS Systems
    • Generators
    • Transfer Switches & Switchgears
    • PDUs
    • Other Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
    • Cooling Systems
    • Rack Cabinets
    • Other Mechanical Infrastructure
  • Cooling Systems
    • CRAC & CRAH Units
    • Chiller Units
    • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
    • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
    • Other Cooling Units
  • General Construction
    • Core & Shell Development
    • Installation & commissioning Services
    • Engineering & Building Design
    • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
    • Physical Security
    • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
  • Tier Standard
    • Tier I & Tier II
    • Tier III
    • Tier IV
  • Geography
    • Brussels
    • Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4kwjf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Keysight and University of Malaga’s MobileNet join forces to Accelerate Open RAN Development with RAN Intelligent Controller Testing

Business Wire Business Wire -
Solution will serve to define models for rigorous testing of radio access network intelligent controllers and associated functions Enables testing...
Continua a leggere

New Emburse Research Finds Strong Link Between Managing Travel Spend and Better Financial Performance in Organizations

Business Wire Business Wire -
Businesses exceeding their financial targets are almost 4x as likely to be “very confident” in their ability to control...
Continua a leggere

Emburse Unveils Next Generation of Travel and Expense Technology at GBTA 2024 Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fully integrated, end-to-end booking, trip management, virtual card and expense management to deliver greater spend control and a new...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php