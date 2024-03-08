Belden’s Hiran Bhadra Promoted to Sr. Vice President, Strategy & Technology

New role expands on Bhadra’s previous strategy focus





ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, announced today the promotion of Hiran Bhadra to the role of Sr. Vice President, Strategy & Technology, reporting to CEO Ashish Chand.

In his expanded role as the CTO of the company, he will continue to shape Belden’s technology strategy while expanding his focus to reinforce the company’s commitment to technology and innovation. He will also work to drive scalable technology solutions in automation and smart infrastructure, while working closely with business segments to ensure the company’s technology solutions align with business objectives.

“Belden is building the future by connecting people, information, and ideas to unlock possibilities,” Chand said. “We understand today’s innovation is tomorrow’s necessity. Hiran’s promotion and expanded focus is a further step toward ensuring our broad portfolio of high-quality products allows us to build solutions and create financial strength to invest in innovation while aligning with our One Belden strategy.”

Bhadra joined Belden in 2022 as part of the Senior Leadership team. During his time at Belden, he has led the company’s strategy and technology efforts while also championing the benefits of emerging technologies to customers, vendors and partners. According to Chand, Bhadra will continue to lead planning efforts to migrate the company from a products-based supplier to a solutions-focused organization with a strong focus on core networking product technologies and data engineering capabilities. Prior to Belden, Hiran worked as a senior partner in consulting organizations such as Accenture and KPMG with a focus on manufacturing and digital transformation.

