Belden Unveils a State-of-the-Art, Immersive Healthcare Solutions Showcase

As part of Belden’s Customer Innovation Center in Chicago, the showcase inspires healthcare leaders to prepare for an integrated, personalized and digitized future





ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, is excited to unveil its new state-of-the-art healthcare solutions showcase: the Enhanced Patient Experience showcase.

Housed within Belden’s Chicago Customer Innovation Center and led by in-house healthcare experts, this reimagination of healthcare allows industry professionals to see up close how a smart, connected healthcare environment transforms patient satisfaction, facility operations and staff engagement and retention.

Tomorrow’s healthcare delivery will be centered on integration, personalization and digitization—all to deliver timely, effective, patient-centered care; manage lean resources and rising costs; and create a safer environment.

The showcase demonstrates some of Belden’s key capabilities in healthcare as well, including:

Network Resiliency for safeguarding IT and medical networks to protect critical healthcare infrastructure and data

for safeguarding IT and medical networks to protect critical healthcare infrastructure and data Data Interoperability for unified data management, bringing multiple protocols into one cohesive platform

for unified data management, bringing multiple protocols into one cohesive platform Cultivating an extensive partner network made up of trusted advisors who complement Belden’s expertise in bringing healthcare solutions together to streamline projects

Our Enhanced Patient Experience showcase includes technologies and equipment from several manufacturers including Stryker Procuity Smart bed, MHT Technologies Intelligent PoE solutions, Rauland Enterprise Responder 5 nurse call platform, HCI Interactive Patient TV, Midmark Careflow RTLS, Mecho PoE shade systems and technology integration by Pavion.

These capabilities are built on a converged network that allows data from business and clinical platforms to be accessible across different systems for better collaboration, faster decision-making, streamlined technology infrastructure and seamless connectivity.

At Becker’s Healthcare Annual Meeting, being held on April 8-11, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, attendees can connect with Belden’s healthcare team in Booth #531, and by appointment, tour the Enhancing Patient Experiences showcase, which is located just a few minutes from the venue.

“Belden is leading change within the healthcare landscape,” says Sean McCarthy, vice-president of Smart Buildings sales at Belden, “and our Enhanced Patient Experience showcase reveals how today’s healthcare leaders can prepare for and respond to disruptions and challenges through innovation.”

To learn more about Belden’s Enhanced Patient Experience showcase and attending Becker’s Healthcare Annual Meeting, visit https://www.belden.com/Healthcare-Showcase.

