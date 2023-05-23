Belden to Present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today announced that members of its executive management team will present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York, NY.

In conjunction with the event, Belden executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your UBS salesperson.

A fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available on the Belden Investor Relations website at https://investor.belden.com/.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Belden Investor Relations

Aaron Reddington, CFA

(317) 219-9359

Investor.Relations@Belden.com