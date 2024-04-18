Home Business Wire Belden to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results
ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, will report results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2024, before trading begins on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.


A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Belden’s corporate website at https://investor.belden.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference please dial 1-888-224-1005 with confirmation code 7435587. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Belden Investor Relations
Aaron Reddington, CFA
(317) 219-9359
Investor.Relations@Belden.com

