Belden Q3 2022 Launches Support Automation, Fast Deployment, and Space Savings

New releases include OpEdge-8D Industrial Edge Gateway Device and DataTuff Fiber Optic Cables

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#beldeninc–Belden, a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, announces eight Q3 2022 product launches that strengthen automation and security, support fast and clean installation, and maximize square footage to reduce total cost of ownership.

Data Orchestration & Management

Belden macmon NAC Network Access Control tracks which devices are connected to a network—and where to find them—and supports guest and employee device management. All network devices can easily be identified, monitored and protected with this centralized security authority that protects networks against intrusion from unauthorized devices.

tracks which devices are connected to a network—and where to find them—and supports guest and employee device management. All network devices can easily be identified, monitored and protected with this centralized security authority that protects networks against intrusion from unauthorized devices. Hirschmann OpEdge-8D Industrial Edge Gateway Devices leverage the latest technologies to unite IT and OT data and make edge computing possible. The devices help industrial sites transform operational information into actionable insights that improve efficiency, maximize uptime and drive continuous process improvement.

leverage the latest technologies to unite IT and OT data and make edge computing possible. The devices help industrial sites transform operational information into actionable insights that improve efficiency, maximize and drive continuous process improvement. ProSoft Technology Universal QuickServer Two-Port Building Automation Gateways allow users to connect automation-driven networks with industrial control networks for improved management and control. The gateways can support 250, 500, or 1,000 points of application data.

Data Acquisition & Transmission

Belden DataTuff Fiber Optic Renewable Grade Cables feature a robust, industrial-grade design to withstand renewable energy applications. Gel-free constructions are available, and the cables can be direct buried to reduce costs.

feature a robust, industrial-grade design to withstand renewable energy applications. Gel-free constructions are available, and the cables can be direct buried to reduce costs. Belden FiberExpress ECX Single Cassette Holders are durable metal fiber patch panels that hold one ECX fiber cassette to host fiber connections in small, tight spaces and reduce the network’s footprint. An extension of the ECX product family, this cost-effective solution can be mounted on a wall or DIN Rail for installation in nearly any indoor environment.

are durable metal fiber panels that hold one ECX fiber cassette to host fiber connections in small, tight spaces and reduce the network’s footprint. An extension of the ECX product family, this cost-effective solution can be mounted on a wall or DIN Rail for installation in nearly any indoor environment. Belden Gel-Free Fiber Optic Cables speed up installation time, support a cleaner installation and reduce implementation costs with a compact, rugged design that delivers reliable, robust connectivity.

speed up installation time, support a cleaner installation and reduce implementation costs with a compact, rugged design that delivers reliable, robust connectivity. Belden RemoteIP Cables offer an IEEE-standards approach to solving real-world problems in applications where Category cabling falls short. They supply data and power to remote IP devices up to 215 m away, reducing costs and maximizing square footage by eliminating the need for new telecommunications rooms or costly media converters and extenders.

offer an IEEE-standards approach to solving real-world problems in applications where Category cabling falls short. They supply data and power to remote IP devices up to 215 m away, reducing costs and maximizing square footage by eliminating the need for new telecommunications rooms or costly media converters and extenders. Lumberg Automation M8/M12 Field-Attachable Connectors with IDC Termination are compact, ruggedized and easy to install featuring quick termination. Their performance and reliability ensure dependable visibility and control to reduce maintenance costs, boost safety, improve efficiency and decrease downtime in consumer packaged goods, automotive, and machine building applications.

To learn more about these solutions, as well as the types of technology and applications they support, visit https://www.belden.com/new-products.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden, the Belden logo, Hirschmann, Lumberg Automation, macmon, and ProSoft Technology are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Lisa Williams



Marketing Communications Manager



(317) 815-2402



Lisa.Williams@Belden.com

Scott Todd



Marketing Communications Manager



(317) 316-6473



Scott.Todd@belden.com