Belden Opens New Customer Innovation Center in Bengaluru, India

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, today inaugurated its fifth Customer Innovation Center (CIC) in Bengaluru, India. The new CIC will serve as a strategic hub for co- innovation, bringing together customers, partners and Belden experts to develop, test and validate industry-leading solutions that address the unique challenges of today’s digital world. The center will focus on key business goals such as innovation, customization, digitization and providing a space where solutions can be crafted and validated onsite to simulate real-world challenges.

Following the successful launch of CICs in Stuttgart, Germany; Santa Clara, California; Shanghai, China; and Chicago, Illinois, the Bengaluru CIC marks another significant stride in Belden’s commitment to supporting customers in their digital journey. The CICs address our customers across industrial and enterprise markets with network and data solutions that deliver automation and smart infrastructure. In addition, the company’s substantial investments in manufacturing and engineering underscore a strong dedication to quality and innovation in India, reinforcing Belden’s position as a leader in advancing cutting-edge solutions for a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Speaking at the announcement and launch, Dr. Ashish Chand, President, and CEO said, “India stands as a rapidly expanding market, and its significance for Belden is paramount. We are excited to expand our Customer Innovation Center network with the launch of our Bengaluru facility. It will play a pivotal role in addressing the evolving market of automation and smart infrastructure in India. This center in Bengaluru reflects Belden’s dedication to investing in solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers in India.”

Belden’s Customer Innovation Center, known for its vendor-agnostic approach, has the primary goal of accelerating the design and implementation of robust, reliable, and secure networks that provide the necessary data and insights for making informed and effective business decisions. It focuses on four main pillars – technical consulting, services and support, education and events, and project management – that transform ideas into solutions.

The launch of the Bengaluru Customer Innovation Center marks another significant step in Belden’s global expansion strategy. The company eagerly looks forward to welcoming customers, partners and industry leaders to explore co-innovation possibilities and collaborative solution development at the Bengaluru CIC.

