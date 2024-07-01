Home Business Wire Belden Completes Acquisition of Precision Optical Technologies, Inc.
Belden Completes Acquisition of Precision Optical Technologies, Inc.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Precision Optical Technologies, Inc. (“Precision Optical Technologies”).


“We are excited to welcome the Precision Optical Technologies team to the Belden family,” said Dr. Chand. “Precision Optical Technologies’ strong position in the optical transceiver market will benefit Belden as we look to grow our solutions offerings in the Enterprise Solutions segment and broadband markets. As networks are upgraded, and bandwidth demands increase, Precision Optical Technologies’ products will be critical components as fiber deployments accelerate. Further, combined with Belden fiber and network products, our solutions teams will now have enhanced passive optical network (or ‘PON’) components and will sit deeper in the fiber network allowing for additional use cases and opportunities with MSOs, telcos, data centers, and enterprise customers. We look forward to working with our new team members to grow our solutions capabilities.”

Closing of the Precision Optical Technologies acquisition has no impact on previously issued second quarter 2024 guidance.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

