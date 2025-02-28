Belden brand Precision Optical Technologies honored by 2025 Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews

Belden recognized for OpenPath® Passive Optical Networks (PON) Extender technology

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global provider of complete connection solutions, is proud to announce that Precision Optical Technologies, a sub-brand within Belden’s broadband solutions portfolio, has been awarded outstanding honoree status for its OpenPath® PON Extender technology. After being evaluated by a panel of optical communications and broadband experts, the new OpenPath® PON Extender technology focused on fiber-to-the-home applications was recognized by 2025 Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews as among the best in the industry.

This awards set recognizes technology developers demonstrating excellence in the optical network and broadband communities. Lightwave+BTR Editor in Chief Sean Buckley expressed his congratulations, stating, “On behalf of the Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Precision on achieving a well-deserved 4.5-star honoree status. This competitive program enables Lightwave+BTR to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry.”

“This award is a testament to Belden’s unwavering commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation,” said Cary Mullin, VP & GM, Broadband Solutions. “Our proprietary OpenPath® PON Extender is revolutionizing Passive Optical Networks, enabling greater efficiency and reach. We remain dedicated to pioneering broadband solutions that set new industry standards and drive the future of connectivity.”

Precision’s OpenPath® PON Extender for XGS-PON is an optical module that allows truly passive and extended-reach PON links for distances up to 80km. Using a patent-pending, low-noise approach to WDM amplification, the PON Extender enables network operators to simplify and extend their PON footprint while eliminating the need to deploy remote OLTs in the field. By doing so, the PON Extender improves reliability and dramatically reduces the cost per household passed (HHP) compared to networks deploying remote OLTs. This solution directly mitigates the costs and risks associated with remote OLT deployment, further supporting the passive nature of PON while significantly enhancing its economic viability.

For those operators whose PON architecture already relies on remote OLTs, the OpenPath® PON Extender can seamlessly integrate with and extend existing networks. With its quick-to-deploy capability, operators can access new revenue sources without additional remote OLTs or major network redesign, making it a cost-effective and scalable solution for expanding fiber networks.

Precision will be accepting the award in person at the Innovation Review presentation during the Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC) happening Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.

