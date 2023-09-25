Belden, a Leader in Innovation for Over 120 Years, Announces Inaugural Joseph C. Belden Innovation Award

Entries open in November; award will honor innovation in markets such as healthcare, manufacturing and telecommunications









ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, has announced a new award program designed to foster the next generation of innovative technologies. The newly created Joseph C. Belden Innovation Award will shine the spotlight on the innovations that are powering the future in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing and telecommunications. Entries will be accepted starting in November of this year, with finalists to be announced in May and a winner to be named in June.

The award is named for the innovator Joseph C. Belden, who in 1902 founded Belden Manufacturing to serve an unmet need he saw in the burgeoning telecommunications industry. “Joe Belden’s innovative spirit drove his company to become a trusted supplier for the radio broadcasting, TV and computer networking industries throughout the 20th century,” said Ashish Chand, President and CEO of Belden. “Today, Belden’s network infrastructure and digitization solutions are just the latest evolution in our 120-year legacy of innovation.”

The Joseph C. Belden Innovation Award will raise the profile of innovative companies through promotion and marketing as well as the opportunity to make invaluable industry connections. The competition will be open to small and medium-sized companies with revenues of $500 million or less, and eligible products must have been made available for sale on or after July 1, 2022. Award entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts and will be evaluated for their ingenuity as well as the value and benefit they deliver to customers.

Winners and finalists will receive benefits such as networking opportunities with fellow innovators and industry experts, attendance at a June 2024 Belden innovation event where the winner will be announced, and a campaign promoting their winning product or solution.

Preliminary award information can be found at belden.com/About/Joseph-C-Belden-Innovation-Award. Additional details will be announced in November.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Holly Keller



Director, Marketing Communications, Industrial Automation Solutions – Americas & EMEA



(317) 764-4042



Holly.Keller@belden.com

Katie Babbitt



Sr. Director, Corporate Communications



(463) 248-8441



Katie.Babbitt@Belden.com