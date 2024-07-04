Bel Group and Dassault Systèmes Partner to Accelerate the Food Industry Transition Towards a More Sustainable Model

This unique, long-term partnership will shape the future of food by accelerating the industry’s digital transformation and scaling up breakthrough innovations

Digitalization of the end to end value chain will leverage artificial intelligence to bring game-changing, sustainable disruption and empower employees

Bel Group’s expertise in manufacturing iconic brands such as The Laughing Cow®, Babybel®, and GoGoSqueez®, combined with Dassault Systèmes’ scientific and technological approach, will drive next-generation industry solution experiences for food and beverage

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Bel Group, today announced their long-term partnership to accelerate the food industry’s transformation toward a more sustainable model. The companies will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of food by digitalizing the end-to-end value chain powered by artificial intelligence, from product idea to manufacturing and market launch.









The challenge of sustainably feeding a global population of 10 billion people in 2050 has propelled the need for innovative food technologies and disruptive ways of efficiently developing and manufacturing healthy and sustainable food in a highly regulated industry.

Bel Group will deploy Dassault Systèmes’ “Perfect Production” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to improve the efficiency and sustainability of its manufacturing operations at 11 plants worldwide.1 Key elements of this transformation are manufacturing operations management (MOM), food and materials sciences, AI and product lifecycle management (PLM).

With MOM, Bel Group will continue to empower its employees through digital transformation, to make its manufacturing more efficient and responsive to market demands while optimizing inventory levels and consumption of raw materials. Bel Group will be able to produce more sustainably, with consistent quality, in any location.

With AI, Bel Group can continuously adapt to consumer needs with sustainable development and breakthrough innovation, by analyzing millions of data points and using machine learning for augmented products and packs, while providing Dassault Systèmes with comprehensive insights into the food industry. This will reduce time-to-market, optimize formulation, reduce industrial trials, accelerate product development, and increase product performance.

With PLM, one collaborative environment will connect people, processes and data, providing everyone involved with access to the right information, at the right time. This will facilitate transversal collaboration and decision-making – from a product’s ideation to its release on the market – and simplifies business activities.

“Food transition towards a more sustainable model needs disruptive players and actions in the decade to come. Through this unique and long-term partnership, we want to pioneer new solutions and accelerate our transformation. The joint capabilities of our two groups, sharing the same vision, will empower our teams to shift towards ‘augmented R&D’ through AI, and to reshape our manufacturing and product management processes for the future of food,” said Cécile Béliot, CEO of Bel Group.

“Cécile Béliot and I share the same vision: the future of health depends on the future of nutrition,” said Bernard Charlès, Executive Chairman, Dassault Systèmes. “Our partnership with Bel Group will be a game-changer in the critical food industry. Together, we can further its mission to offer healthier, inventive food choices that are produced more sustainably. Thanks to modeling, simulation, data science and generative AI, we can imagine and create novel connections and significant economy levers between health, prevention, and affordable and sustainable nutrition. Our scientific and technological approach enables industry to address the biggest challenges facing consumers, patients and citizens today. We’ve shown how virtual worlds open up new horizons in therapeutic development. Now, we can apply this approach to Bel Group’s business and drive true disruption that makes it the food tech company of reference.”

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for consumer packaged goods and retail: https://www.3ds.com/industries/consumer-packaged-goods-retail

Dassault Systèmes’ DELMIA Apriso applications: https://www.3ds.com/products/delmia/apriso

About Bel Group

The Bel Group is a major player in the food industry through portions of dairy, fruit and plant-based products, and one of the world leaders in branded cheeses. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands includes The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Babybel®, Boursin®, Nurishh®, Pom’Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 30 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of € 3,645 million in 2023.

Some 10,902 employees in 51 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the deployment of the Group’s mission to champion healthier and responsible food for all. Bel products are prepared at 30 production sites and distributed in more than 120 countries.

Social media:

Connect with X, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Social media:

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on X Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

________________________________________ 1 The agreement between Bel Group and Dassault Systèmes was signed in Q4 2023.

Contacts

Bel Group Press

Corporate /Global & France | Mael EVIN | mael.evin@havas.com

Dassault Systèmes Press

Corporate / France | Arnaud MALHERBE | arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com | +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73



North America | Natasha LEVANTI | natasha.levanti@3ds.com | +1 (508) 449 8097



EMEA | Virginie BLINDENBERG | virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com | +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21



China |Grace MU | grace.mu@3ds.com | +86 10 6536 2288



India | Kriti ASHOK | kriti.ashok@3ds.com | +91 9741310607



Japan | Wen YANG | wen.yang@3ds.com | +81 3 4321 6549



Korea | Jeemin JEONG | jeemin.jeong@3ds.com | +82 2 3271 6653