Behavox Selected by Ion Pacific to Provide Intelligent Archive

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, an AI insights company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced that Ion Pacific, a global investment manager specializing in innovative capital solutions for the VC-backed technology ecosystem, has contracted with Behavox for its Intelligent Archive following its successful registration with the SEC on January 30, 2025.

Ion Pacific, which operates globally from offices in Los Angeles, New York, Zurich and Hong Kong, recognized the increasing need for an integrated ecosystem that can seamlessly integrate diverse data sources. By selecting Behavox, Ion Pacific will benefit from a single-tenant technology stack that streamlines compliance processes, reduces infrastructure costs, and mitigates data integration challenges, all while enhancing compliance readiness across jurisdictions.

Michael Chang, Counsel at Ion Pacific, remarked, “Having recently registered with the SEC, we were looking for an SEC-compliant vendor, and Behavox comfortably met our needs.” He added, “Moreover, Behavox is well regarded and provides quality products at affordable rates.”

The selection follows Ion Pacific's evaluation of multiple vendors to ensure that the selected vendor could meet the SEC’s requirements and provide additional value as Ion Pacific pursues its strategic expansions.

“We are proud to partner with technology-forward organizations that put compliance at the heart of their business goals,” said Nabeel Ebrahim, CRO at Behavox. “Our customers continue to benefit from our Integrated AI ecosystem, and Ion Pacific will be able to leverage our suite of products without inflating their technology spending or resource requirements.”

Ion Pacific joins a rapidly growing list of organizations adopting Behavox’s Intelligent archive. “Our Intelligent Archive’s adoption is due to us delivering a customer-focused solution that provides efficient search and retrieval, is quick to implement, and is cost-effective,” commented Dr. Michael McGrath, Head of DGCA Strategy and Partnerships at Behavox.

Learn more about the Behavox Intelligent Archive and the broader Behavox AI ecosystem at www.behavox.com.

—————

About Ion Pacific:

Founded in 2015, Ion Pacific is a Los Angeles-based asset manager focused on venture capital structured secondaries investments. As a special-situations investor, the firm provides innovative capital solutions to the global venture-stage technology ecosystem. For more information, visit www.ionpacific.com.

—————

About Behavox:

Behavox is an AI company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses.

Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM enables users to ask and answer questions without becoming domain experts, technologists, or data scientists.

Our global client base includes banks, hedge funds, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions empower them to:

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Turn big data into revenue

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com

Nick Warren

behavox@chatsworthcommunications.com