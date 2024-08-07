Home Business Wire Behavox Reports Strong Q2 2024 Results: Record ARR and Sustained Profitability
Behavox Reports Strong Q2 2024 Results: Record ARR and Sustained Profitability

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Behavox, a leading provider of AI-driven compliance solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, highlighting significant achievements and continued growth.


Key Financial Highlights:

  1. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): The company continued its strong momentum from the first quarter with 35% ARR increase YoY. The firm remains on track to achieve 40% YoY growth for 2024.
  2. Profitability: This quarter marks the third consecutive quarter of profitability for Behavox, underlining the company’s robust financial health and effective growth strategies.
  3. Customer Retention: Behavox continues to maintain a 100% customer retention rate, demonstrating the consistent value and reliability of its solutions.

Erkin Adylov, CEO of Behavox, commented: “The management team and the Board are pleased with the firm’s performance. We remain confident in our ability to maintain our current growth trajectory thanks to Behavox’s significant investments in our own large language model, as well as our strong financial position.”

Behavox continues to bring together market participants and share insights on the state of AI in financial services by hosting a growing number of events worldwide.

Fahreen Kurji, Chief Customer Intelligence Officer at Behavox, adds, “Behavox events are designed to enable the market to solve real problems and better adopt new technology. We have received positive feedback and are continuing to host value generating events in the second half of the year.”

In particular, in August and September Behavox will host the following three oversubscribed events:

For more information on Behavox events, please visit https://www.behavox.com/behavox-events/.

marketing@behavox.com
+447553905483

