Behavox Releases Large Language Model for the Financial Services Industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Behavox, the leading provider of AI-driven compliance solutions, has announced the release of its Large Language Model (LLM), designed specifically for the financial services industry. The Behavox LLM can run on either Behavox’s environment or a customer’s environment, ensuring secure deployment of AI while maintaining compliance with data management and governance regulations.

The Behavox LLM has been tailored for various sectors within the financial services domain, including buy-side, sell-side, commodities, crypto, and private equity. The LLM is built on well-understood and production-tested foundation models and is fine-tuned using proprietary compliance-specific datasets, created, reviewed, and curated by over 200 compliance professionals globally.

Multilingual out of the box, the Behavox LLM covers over 50 languages and has been further optimized specifically for Spanish, Japanese, Danish, Swedish, and French. The AI has successfully passed several regulatory inspections, meeting the model risk requirements of the Federal Reserve as outlined in SR 11-7.

Behavox LLM significantly outperformed both ChatGPT and lexicon solutions when benchmarked on the Behavox Benchmark Test Datasets.

Joseph Benjamin, CTO of Behavox, expressed his pride in the team’s work: “Over the past three years, our team has put in a monumental effort to deliver AI to our customers. We’re just getting started, and our clients will continue to benefit from AI advancements in a compliant and transparent way.”

Behavox CEO Erkin Adylov expressed gratitude for SoftBank’s investment: “The $100 million investment from SoftBank in 2020 allowed Behavox to substantially boost its R&D efforts. It takes time, courage, and capital to bring an AI solution to market, and the Behavox LLM is no exception.”

To experience AI for Compliance live in action, join Behavox on April 6th in New York at their AI Summit. See how and why we have outperformed ChatGPT and learn more about explainable and effective AI compliance solutions.

