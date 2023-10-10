Behavox Launches Affordable, Onshore and High-Quality Alert Review Service

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Behavox, the leading provider of AI-driven compliance solutions, today announced the launch of its alert review managed service offering. The service allows its clients to outsource their initial communication surveillance alert review to an experienced onshore team of Compliance experts, allowing them to focus on only the most relevant escalations that require further investigation.





Behavox leverages its experienced team of onshore compliance subject matter experts to provide a high quality alert review offering that breaks the mould of the traditional offshoring approach. AI assisted alert review controls the cost typically associated with an onshore review model, enabling Behavox to offer the service to its clients for as little as $1.50/alert.

“We recognized that we have extensive internal compliance, regulatory and surveillance knowledge and expertise, at a time when Compliance teams are struggling with resources. Some firms we have spoken to have attempted the offshore outsourcing model and were unhappy with the outcomes so we knew that a high-quality onshore review model was something the market would be eager to adopt if we could make it affordable.” said Nick Duke, Head of Subject Matter Experts at Behavox.

To ensure firms remain in control of their surveillance programme and can demonstrate oversight of their third party partners, Behavox provides monthly reporting and alignment meetings. Additionally, three tiers of service are available to enable increasing levels of oversight to be performed by Behavox.

The alert review managed service is available to all firms, not only those utilizing Behavox’s communication surveillance solution (Behavox, Global Relay, Bloomberg Vault, Proofpoint, Smarsh, Shield, Veritas, SteelEye, ComplianceAlpha, etc.).

Learn more about how Behavox can solve your Compliance resourcing challenges by visiting https://www.behavox.com/products/alert-review-managed-service/.

About Behavox:

Behavox is the leading provider of AI-driven compliance and security solutions, empowering organizations to proactively detect and mitigate human risks within the organization. Behavox leverages large language models and generative AI to transform how compliance and security teams manage risks and safeguard organizational integrity. Through innovative products such as Behavox Voice and Behavox Insider Threat, Behavox continues to shape the future of compliance and security risk management.

