Beeworks Games: Mobile Game “Idle Mushroom Garden Deluxe” Released in English for iOS/Android

The Popular Mushroom Farming Simulation App Expands Reach Globally

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppStore–Japanese mobile-game developer Beeworks Games has announced the release of the English version of their app “Idle Mushroom Garden Deluxe” on the Google Play/App Store. The release comes on the heels of the success of their previous title “Mushroom Garden Prime”, which garnered over half a million downloads in just two months.




We were overwhelmed by amount of positive support our first app received,” said Kristofer Chan of Beeworks Games. “We look forward to providing our global users even more fun content going forward.”

What is “Idle Mushroom Garden Deluxe”?

“Idle Mushroom Garden Deluxe” is a casual farming simulator, featuring the cute and quirky character “Funghi”. With just one tap, apply food to your log and wait as the Funghi grow. Once the log is full of Funghi, they can be harvested by simply swiping across the screen. It takes just a few seconds to play, perfect for moments of relaxation throughout your busy day.

With 29 different logs to choose from, and over 700 different Funghi to discover, “Idle Mushroom Garden Deluxe” has even more content than its predecessor. Under the right conditions, you might even find yourself a rare special breed of Funghi!

In addition to farming, you can decorate and display your favorite Funghi in the “Cardboard Room”, or complete missions to receive useful items.

App Store URL

App Details

Title: Idle Mushroom Garden Deluxe

Genre: Casual Farming Simulation

Compatibility: Android 5.0/iOS 12.0 or greater

Availability: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines

Price: Free (In-App Purchases available)

Developer: Beeworks Games

About the “Mushroom Garden” Series

First released in 2011, the mushroom farming simulator with its loveable Funghi character has accumulated over 60 million downloads worldwide. The series is particularly popular in Japan, with many goods and events being held to this day.

The series has also found success globally, particularly in South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States.

About Beeworks Games

Beeworks Games values originality, providing unique and enjoyable experiences through their games. Their mission is to create games and characters loved by fans of all ages.

