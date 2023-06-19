Beeks Group and IPC to Power Customer Private Cloud Deployments for the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)

The collaboration brings world-class IaaS solutions to Africa’s largest financial market

NEW YORK & GLASGOW, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beeks Group, a leading managed cloud computing and analytics provider for the global financial markets and IPC Systems, a leading provider of electronic trading solutions, today announced the deployment of an advanced managed infrastructure-as a-service (IaaS) solution for the JSE. JSE, the largest stock exchange in Africa, can now offer, direct to their own customers, an in colocation branded experience.

“The launch of Colo 2.0 will further entrench our position as a centre of innovation for financial markets on the African continent. We will provide our clients with leading-edge innovative hosting and connectivity solutions for their colocation needs. This collaboration with two global market leaders is paramount to fostering innovation at the JSE,” says Langa Manqele, Head of Equities and Equity Derivatives at Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The collaboration between Beeks and IPC provides the financial markets with one of the industry’s foremost private and hybrid computing infrastructure offerings, with global availability at premier colocation facilities. Together, they are delivering end-to-end market solutions that syndicate market data and trade lifecycle services with a powerful, purpose-built trading infrastructure in key global markets. The joint solution will enable customer deployments within JSE’s own data centres. JSE’s clients will be able to utilise all the capabilities of Beeks Exchange Cloud and IPC, including on-demand cloud and analytics capabilities.

“Africa is fast emerging as an influential global player and this is a huge opportunity for Beeks, IPC and the JSE to help drive capital markets innovation and development in Africa. By reducing CapEx spend and operational barriers to entry, our flexible solution allows the JSE to offer a branded cloud service in their own facility, and control that infrastructure easily at scale, turning a cost centre into a profit centre. Beeks Exchange Cloud derived from an identified demand from global exchanges for a secure multi-client private cloud environment and we are delighted to share that vision with the JSE and look forward to establishing a long-term and successful relationship.” Gordon McArthur, CEO at Beeks Group.

“This is a major development for IPC and the South African marketplace. The customer reception so far has been tremendous. By leveraging our solution, JSE’s clients can reduce time to market, decrease capital expenditure and ease their dependency on working with multiple vendors. As a continent experiencing rapid transformation and one of the fastest expanding economic regions globally, the role of Africa’s capital markets for economic development has never been more critical. IPC is excited to facilitate that potential with JSE and we look forward to sharing our expertise within the 40+ economies of the region.” Matt Pilkington, Business Development Manager at IPC Systems.

The innovative service empowers the exchange to directly mitigate the often-costly challenges faced by clients, such as monitoring, hosting, maintenance, and time to market concerns. Taking advantage of the benefits of a managed service provider and the infrastructure-as-a-service model, JSE can now offer additional capabilities and further choice to their client base.

About Beeks

Beeks is a leading managed cloud computing and analytics provider for Capital Markets and financial services. Our vision is simple: Build. Connect. Analyse. With a growing international network of data centres, Beeks provides end to end outsourcing of compute environments by delivering low-latency compute and analytics, on-demand. Our cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) model allows financial organisations the flexibility and agility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and cloud service providers at a fraction of the cost of building their own networks and infrastructure. ISO 27001 certified, Beeks supports its global customers at scale exclusively within global capital markets and leading financial centres. beeksgroup.com

About IPC

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems is at the forefront of electronic trading connectivity and state-of-the-art cloud communications, setting the standard for exceptional service, innovation, and expertise.

IPC’s customer-first approach is bolstered by an extensive and diverse financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world for enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance. Global services include electronic trading, trading communications, and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions.

IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change, now and in the future. To learn more, visit www.ipc.com explore our Insights page and follow us on LinkedIn.

About JSE

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has a well-established history of operating as a marketplace for trading financial products. It is a pioneering, globally connected exchange group that enables inclusive economic growth through trusted, world-class, socially responsible products, and services for the investor of the future. It offers secure and efficient primary and secondary capital markets across a diverse range of securities, spanning equities, derivatives, and debt markets. It prides itself as being the market of choice for local and international investors looking to gain exposure to leading capital markets on the African continent.

The JSE is currently ranked in the Top 20 largest stock exchanges in the world by market capitalisation, and is the largest stock exchange in Africa, having been in operation for 135 years. As a leading global exchange, the JSE co-creates unlocks value & makes real connections happen. www.jse.co.za

