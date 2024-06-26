Bedbug Safety Tech Scale-up Valpas Attracts €4M to Accelerate Innovative Prevention Technology

HELSINKI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#technews—Valpas, the world’s only provider of a tech-based solution for bedbug-safe stays in hotels and rentals, has secured €4m in seed funding led by Zenith VC, alongside Icebreaker VC, Finnish Industry Investment, Canon Marketing Japan MIRAI Fund, Activum SG Ventures, Houghton Street Ventures, Rockaway Ventures and Morrow Ventures. Already working with over 300 hotels flagged under premium brands including Accor Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Design Hotels, ARP-Hansen and Bob W in over 40 destinations – amongst others across Europe, Mexico and Japan, beginning a revolution by hoteliers to offer guests rooms that are permanently bedbug-safe and pesticide-free via a new ‘hospitality standard’ guarantee.

The investment will primarily be used to ramp up production of Valpas’ tech that ensures rooms are kept bedbug-safe around the clock, ready to meet increased demand ahead of a summer of international sport and travel. The funds will also be used to build key partnerships with travel booking agents and platforms making it easier for travellers to identify and choose bedbug-safe hotels.

Valpas’ solution centres on smart anti-bedbug bed legs that free guests from the bed bugs they carry during the first night upon entering a room, before they infect the guest or room, keeping both clean and safe 24/7. Valpas’ IoT and AI-enabled mobile web app then provides in-app image recognition to identify and dispose of the pests. The solution is completely free from any chemicals.

Martim Gois, CEO and Co-Founder of Valpas said: “No travel or home insurance covers the cost and pain of a bedbug infestation at home. Nearly every infestation at home comes after a night in a hotel or rental bed. By staying at a Valpas affiliated hotel, travellers know the room they get is clean and no matter where they go around town the hotel keeps them safe. Hospitality companies that get affiliated early on are reaping the benefits in higher bookings and happier guests.”

Erik Lindblad, Partner and CEO at Zenith VC said: “Valpas is addressing a significant and growing industry challenge with a seamless and effective solution. We believe it is a clear leader in this segment and has the potential to become a global category winner. We are highly impressed with what Martim and the Valpas team have achieved, especially in terms of product excellence and customer satisfaction.”

