Bectran to Sponsor the 2024 Media Financial Management and National Media Credit Professionals Credit Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bectran, the go-to order-to-cash platform for streamlined risk management, will attend the Media Financial Management & National Media Credit Professionals (MFM & NMCP) Credit Conference as a platinum sponsor. The event is being held on Sept. 19 in New York and brings together media financial groups from around the country.





The conference provides financial professionals with unique networking and educational opportunities and media-specific information services. During the event, sessions will cover opportunities for automating order-to-cash and AI’s impact on credit professionals.

Bectran will be hosting its own session at the conference, covering how to use automation to overcome challenges in credit application processes and the benefit of implementing a digital credit application platform. Dominic Biegel, Director of Sales at Bectran, and Sean McCaffrey, Bectran’s Business Development Manager, will lead the discussion, which will additionally include strategies for effective credit risk mitigation—both deliberate and inadvertent risks—and how to boost fraud protection.

“New York City is a fantastic location to host the MFM & NMCP event,” says Dominic Biegel, Bectran’s Director of Sales. Sean and I are honored to present on credit management and fraud prevention. We are looking forward to visiting with our media clients and sharing best practices for companies to save time and quantify risk effectively.”

The Bectran team will also be hosting a booth at the event, where they will share how media companies specifically can leverage automation to accelerate their order-to-cash processes. They will highlight how recent product enhancements, including advanced fraud screenings, can benefit businesses.

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 98%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient Accounts Receivable and Collections management, achieving up to 95% cost savings. With rapid onboarding in days, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of credit management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry.

