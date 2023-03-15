<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Bectran To Sponsor Shared Services Outsourcing Network Event in Orlando, Florida
Business Wire

Bectran To Sponsor Shared Services Outsourcing Network Event in Orlando, Florida

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable software leader Bectran, Inc., is pleased to announce we will be sponsoring the 27th Annual Shared Services and Outsourcing week conference from March 20th to March 23rd in Orlando, Florida. Bectran will be discussing the latest enhancements in credit, collections and accounts receivable technology and will share how companies can utilize these tools to optimize their credit-to-cash process.

Shared Services Outsourcing Network (SSON) is the premier resource for shared services related metrics, benchmarks, trends and market analytics and leverages advanced technology and tools to improve processes and drive enterprise-wide transformation. This year’s conference provides five learning paths based off participants’ interest and industries.

Topics this year include change and stakeholder management, intelligent automation and the future of digitization and global business services as engines of technology and business transformation during keynotes, think tanks and workshops. Bectran representatives are thrilled to be involved in discussions surrounding the power of intelligent automation and leveraging its abilities to push companies forward into their next stages of growth.

“We are proud to sponsor the SSON conference and are excited to participate in educational sessions with cutting-edge content. We are looking forward to connecting with our clients and sharing the benefits of automating your credit, collections and AR processes while learning about the other technologies available to the industry,” said Sean McCaffrey, Corporate Account Executive.

Bectran representatives Dominic Biegel, Sean McCaffrey and Alexis Ortega will be available in the expo hall throughout the conference to discuss how Bectran’s credit, collections and accounts receivable solutions enable businesses to achieve significant savings in the order-to-cash cycle.

About Bectran, Inc.

Bectran was founded in 2010 with a mission to cut down the cost and time of credit, collections and accounts receivable management efforts while accelerating the order-to-cash cycle through intelligent automation software.

Bectran is widely considered the premier toolkit for businesses in all industries, ranging from simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies. Easily adapting to client timelines and preferences, Bectran customers are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks.

Throughout the years, the Bectran platform has evolved to encompass solutions for credit, collections and accounts receivable management challenges.

By leveraging the power of automation, Bectran’s SaaS solutions are able to cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90%, accelerate the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications and cut down the time it takes to process and approve credit by more than 90%. Learn more about our innovative solutions at Bectran.com.

Contacts

Julia Oakson

Bectran Inc.

312-962-2444

julia.oakson@bectran.com

Articoli correlati

Optomec Releases Advanced Control, Vision and Automation Software for Production 3D Printed Electronics

Business Wire Business Wire -
Proprietary Software enables fully automated process sequencing for High Volume Advanced 3D Semiconductor Packaging ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optomec, the leading manufacturer...
Continua a leggere

Residential Design and Qualified Remodeler Named Finalists for Top B2B Journalism Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#B2Bmedia--SOLA Group Inc., a media company serving remodelers, designers, builders, and architects, was named a finalist for two...
Continua a leggere

Cognigy Strengthens Executive Team to Further Momentum, Support Continued Enterprise Demand for Conversational AI

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Leadership Additions to Drive Growth as Adoption of Generative AI Solutions Soar DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cognigy--Cognigy, a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Optomec Releases Advanced Control, Vision and Automation Software for Production 3D Printed Electronics

Business Wire