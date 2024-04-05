Bectran to Sponsor ICTF’s Global Credit Professionals Symposium

Meet Bectran’s Experts in the Expo Hall to Explore Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable Solutions





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bectran, the industry leader in credit, collections, and accounts receivable management technology, is excited to sponsor the upcoming ICTF’s Global Credit Professionals Symposium. This conference takes place April 7th to 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada and offers industry professionals a wealth of learning and networking opportunities.

The International Credit and Trade Finance Association (ICTF) is recognized as the association of choice for international credit management professionals. This event brings together industry leaders from around the world to exchange best practices and new techniques in global credit management.

During this conference, attendees will gain critical insights into global economic trends, regional credit risk perspectives and innovative strategies for effective credit management. Expert-led sessions will cover key topics including export finance and debt recovery. Interactive discussions will provide actionable solutions for credit, collections and accounts receivable challenges, empowering participants with the knowledge to drive financial health and operational resilience in their organizations.

“Bectran is proud to sponsor the ICTF Symposium, a key event for advancing in the credit industry,” says Dominic Biegel, Bectran’s Director of Sales. “We look forward to exchanging valuable insights and strategies for global credit management in Las Vegas.”

Join Dominic Biegel, Sean McCaffrey and Alexis Ortega in the expo hall to see how intelligent automation software can cut down the cost and time of credit, collections and accounts receivable management.

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 90%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient Credit, Accounts Receivable and Collections management, achieving up to 60-90% cost savings. With rapid onboarding, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of finance management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry.

