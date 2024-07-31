Bectran to Sponsor Credit Research Foundation’s 2024 August Forum & EXPO

On August 6, Bectran Will Present Alongside NCS Credit and SRS Distribution on Securing Your Receivables





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bectran, Inc., the industry leader in innovative, cutting-edge technology for credit, collections and accounts receivable management, will attend the 2024 August Forum & EXPO by the Credit Research Foundation (CRF). The event takes place Aug. 5–7 at the Nashville Renaissance Hotel.

This year’s forum is particularly special as CRF celebrates its 75th anniversary. Bectran is proud to sponsor this milestone event that promises executive-level education, peer networking and an engaging exhibit hall experience. During the event, attendees will benefit from interactive small-group discussions, economic updates and an open forum to address current challenges from fraud prevention to accounts receivable and best practices to remedy these hurdles.

Dominic Biegel, Director of Sales at Bectran, together with Adrian Segedy, Director of Sales at NCS Credit, and Charles Edwards, VP of Credit Operations at SRS Distribution, will be hosting the “Best Practices and Ways to Securitize Receivables” panel covering how to enhance credit-granting processes through automation and software. They will share proven strategies for automating UCC filings, mechanic’s liens, credit approval and customer setup to improve cash flow and reduce write-offs. The session will also highlight how strategic system integrations have strengthened credit granting and assisted in accounts receivable recovery.

Bectran’s panel will cover:

Streamlining business processes through automation

Success stories and best practices for securing receivables

Tips on how to reduce write-off risks

Smart integrations for improving accounts receivable recovery and efficiency

“Connecting with industry leaders at CRF gives us important insights that help us better understand the evolving needs of our customers,” says Dominic Biegel, Bectran’s Director of Sales. “These conversations empower us to deliver tailored and impactful solutions.”

Stop by booth number 32 in the exhibit hall to learn how you can enhance your order-to-cash process and automate your mundane tasks.

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 90%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient Accounts Receivable and Collections management, achieving up to 60–90% cost savings. With rapid onboarding in days, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of credit management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry.

