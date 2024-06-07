Bectran to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions at Credit Congress Expo

Join Bectran at the Solutions Hub at booth #538 on June 10th

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccountsReceivable—Bectran, Inc., the industry leader in credit, collections and accounts receivable management technology, is excited to contribute to one of the largest credit expos in the country, Credit Congress, hosted by the National Association of Credit Management (NACM). This 128th Credit Congress is taking place June 9th – 12th in Las Vegas, NV, once again uniting financial professionals from all corners of the country for a packed and insightful four-day event.





Credit Congress, NACM’s biggest event of the year, promises four days filled with learning and networking opportunities. This year’s program includes an array of instructional sessions, each offered at basic, intermediate and advanced levels to ensure valuable experiences for all attendees. Specialized sessions will delve into key areas like construction, legal, risk management, international business and financial analytics, providing in-depth knowledge on industry-relevant topics.

As an exhibitor, Bectran will highlight solutions designed to streamline credit operations, enhance risk management and drive efficiency for businesses of all sizes. Dominic Biegel, Director of Sales, and Ali Kidwai, Enterprise Solutions Manager, will be hosting an interactive presentation at the Solutions Hub, booth #538, on Monday, June 10th, at 1:30pm – 1:50pm. They will be demonstrating “How Automation Enables Faster and More Accurate Decision-Making in Risk Management.”

Key Highlights:

How AI can be applied to various aspects of credit management, from credit scoring and risk assessment to automated approvals and fraud detection.

Short case study on the real-world impact of automation, as well as insights into future trends and how businesses can prepare for the ongoing transformations in the credit industry.

How implementing fraud prevention tools can streamline monitoring processes and enhance companies’ ability to identify and mitigate risks before they escalate.

Dominic Biegel and Ali Kidwai bring over a decade of experience in leading digital transformation initiatives for financial departments at Fortune 500 companies. Their expertise spans a variety of industries, including building materials and distribution, food and beverage, chemicals and manufacturing. Dominic and Ali specialize in enhancing efficiency in credit, collections and accounts receivable management, as well as mitigating financial risks. Their insights empower financial professionals to optimize processes and drive success.

“Reconnecting with our clients at Credit Congress is always a highlight for Bectran,” says Dominic Biegel, Bectran’s Sales Director. “This year, we’re also looking forward to demonstrating our cutting-edge fraud prevention suite and other automation tools that are revolutionizing how finance professionals are managing risk in credit and AR.”

Don’t miss the chance to speak one-on-one with Bectran at the Solutions Hub, booth #538, on Monday, June 10th at 1:30pm – 1:50pm. If you can’t make the presentation, you can catch the Bectran team at booth #501 at the NACM Credit Congress & Expo 2024 to learn more about their transformative risk management solutions. For more information about Bectran and its event contribution, visit www.Bectran.com or contact Dominic Biegel at sales@bectran.com.

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 90%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient Credit, Accounts Receivable and Collections management, achieving up to 95% cost savings. With rapid onboarding, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of finance management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry.

