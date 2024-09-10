Bectran to Exhibit as a Platinum Sponsor at NACM Connect Credit Conference — ReConnect Live

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccountsReceivable—Bectran, Inc., the industry leader in pioneering technology for credit, collections and accounts receivable management is excited to announce its exhibition at all three ReConnect Live 2024 credit conferences hosted by the National Association of Credit Management (NACM) Connect. The conference series will bring together credit professionals from around the Midwest. Events will be hosted in St. Louis on Sept. 11-12, in Chicago on Oct. 23-24 and in Detroit on Nov. 13.





Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in sessions covering industry challenges, connect with peers and explore new products and services for the order-to-cash process. Bectran will exhibit new enhancements to its platform — including recent product launches around its Advanced Fraud Suite, Trade Reference Networks and Construction Job Lien Tracking integrations — and demonstrate its existing AR scoring and analytics features. The presentation will showcase the latest innovations Bectran has made in transaction processing through its advanced order-to-cash software. The team will also use this opportunity to gain valuable customer feedback to continue to drive innovation in the Credit and AR space.

“Bectran has been a longtime platinum sponsor of NACM Connect and has enjoyed participating in everything the organization has to offer,” Sean McCaffrey, Business Development Manager at Bectran, comments. “Each of these events approaching this fall allows our team to keep up with current credit industry trends through educational sessions led by fellow NACM Connect members who are leaders in their spaces. Along with the industry seminars, it’s also exciting that each conference gives us the chance to reconnect in-person with both our existing customers and partners while also networking with the other attendees.”

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 98%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient Accounts Receivable and Collections management, achieving up to 95% cost savings. With rapid onboarding in days, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of credit management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry.

Contacts

Julia Oakson



PR & Partnerships



Bectran Inc.



224-231-4160



PR@bectran.com