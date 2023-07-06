Bectran Shortlisted by The SaaS Awards 2023 for Best SaaS Product for Financial Services 

International SaaS awards program announces initial shortlist for 2023, highlighting Bectran, Inc. as a contender from hundreds of entries.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bectran, Inc., the industry leader in innovative, cutting-edge technology for credit, collections and accounts receivable departments in various industries, has been shortlisted by the 2023 SaaS Awards program as a contender to win Best SaaS Product for Financial Services.





This year the program has a range of categories, including Bespoke SaaS Solution, Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics, and Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year, among others, covering a broad gamut of industries with innovative SaaS solutions.

“The organizations announced today as shortlistees, including Bectran, embody the remarkable quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our esteemed panel of judges is delighted to recognize such distinguished SaaS innovators,” says James Williams, Head of Operations at the SaaS Awards.

Now in its 8th year, the program continues to celebrate the ultimate SaaS innovations across the globe. Hundreds of entries were received from North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia, with only a few selected for a shortlist in each category.

“We are happy to have our platform recognized by the SaaS Awards for being an innovator in the B2B financial services industry,” says Louis Ifeguni, CEO of Bectran, Inc. “Being honored alongside so many other leading organizations highlights the hard work we’ve put into making our credit, collections and accounts receivable platform the comprehensive toolkit it is today. It is wonderful to see Bectran listed alongside these incredible companies.”

Finalists for the 2023 SaaS Awards will be announced on August 16, 2023, with the final winners revealed on September 13, 2023. Click here to view the full shortlist.

About Bectran, Inc.

Since its inception in 2010, Bectran has pioneered cost-effective credit management and accounts receivable automation solutions for all sizes of organizations. Bectran’s SaaS solutions — credit, collections and accounts receivable — provide seamless user experiences across various industries and empower users with robust credit evaluation services, putting you in control of your financial health.

Our dedication to improving the efficiency of the order-to-cash cycle has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of default. We are committed to helping businesses make the transition to powerful SaaS technology solutions that save you time and money. For more information, visit our website.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. While the Cloud Awards honor industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation within cloud computing, the SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

