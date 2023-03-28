Bectran Gives Back: Bectran Employees Volunteer with Nonprofit Organization Feed My Starving Children

Bectran employees volunteer to help serve and support developing nations, fight world hunger and give back to the global community.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bectran, Inc., a revolutionary fintech automation provider serving the credit, collections and AR sector, participated this month in a volunteer opportunity with Feed My Starving Children, an effort launched to fight world hunger and causes related to malnutrition.

On March 13th, 2023, the event brought together employees from all the company’s departments within the Schaumburg, IL-based headquarters to contribute to the worthy philanthropic institution. Bectran representatives were enthusiastic to contribute their time and energy toward making a positive impact through community service.

While participating in this inaugural community service event, employees spent time hand-packing more than 30,000 meals that will be distributed to people in developing nations around the world.

Highlights of the project included:

Meals packed: 31,104

Boxes packed: 144

Kids fed for a year: 85

“Supporting our global community is at the heart of Bectran’s culture, and we are thrilled to embrace our shared commitment to giving back. We look forward to collaborating with other non-profit organizations to make a substantial impact and serve a greater purpose,” said Angelina Rose, Communications Specialist.

Bectran will be reinforcing the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility by continuing its community engagement efforts through quarterly philanthropy events.

