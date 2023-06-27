Bectran Gives Back: Bectran Employees Volunteer with Bessie’s Table, Local Community Meal Center

Bectran employees volunteer to help serve and support Bessie’s Table, a local soup kitchen dedicated to battling hunger.





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bectran, Inc., the revolutionary fintech automation provider serving the credit, collections and accounts receivable sector, is thrilled to have completed another community engagement event, this one a special collaboration with local meal provider Bessie’s Table. As part of Bectran’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and local outreach, a group of employees passionate about public service participated in a volunteer initiative to support Bessie’s Table and contribute to their mission of providing nutritious meals to those in need.

Bessie’s Table, located in Des Plaines, Illinois, has long been recognized as a cornerstone of the community, providing meals and a sense of belonging to individuals facing food insecurity. The organization’s tireless efforts have touched the lives of countless members of the surrounding areas, and Bectran is proud to partner with them in their mission.

“Bectran was founded on five core values, one being inclusion and a dedication to creating a sense of belonging for all those around us,” says Louis Ifeguni, CEO of Bectran. “This outreach initiative is one of the ways we can physically embody that value within our local area and give back to the incredible people in our community.”

The second quarter service event brought together employees from all departments within Bectran’s Schaumburg, IL-based headquarters, working alongside dedicated staff members to prepare and serve meals. The volunteers embraced the opportunity to make a positive impact, demonstrating Bectran’s dedication to fostering a culture of giving back to the community.

“Community engagement is embedded in Bectran’s core values, and partnering with Bessie’s Table was a natural choice for us,” says Angelina Rose, Communications Strategist at Bectran. “We believe in the importance of supporting organizations that make a difference in people’s lives. Our team was thrilled to contribute their time and energy to such a worthy cause.”

Bectran is committed to making a positive difference in the community and is eager to continue to support local organizations and causes in the future through quarterly philanthropy events.

