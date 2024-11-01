Bectran Earns Spot on Top Construction Technology List by Construction Executive for Third Year in a Row

Nationally Recognized as a Leading Software Provider for Cutting-Edge Solutions









CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bectran, the platform leading the way in credit, collections and accounts receivable management, has been recognized by Construction Executive in the 2024 Top Construction Technology Firms list. This award recognizes the best software companies serving the building materials, industrial supply and manufacturing industries. Bectran is proud to have been selected for the third consecutive year for its comprehensive Job Sheet System.

Construction, manufacturing, supply and distribution all struggle with the inefficiencies of manual job sheets across the order-to-cash cycle. Repetitive data entry between systems often leads to incomplete or inaccurate records, delayed job sheet evaluations and complicated collections and receivables.

Bectran recognized the need and responded with a digital, end-to-end Job Sheet System. On the application end, the tool streamlines job submission and approval, organizes information and automatically assesses factors like bureau ratings and customer payment history within advanced scoring models. On the receivables end, the system gives transparency across jobs for accurate accounts receivable exposure, collections execution and management of unsecured order holds. Bectran’s automated cash application can apply payments seamlessly over customer hierarchies, down to the job level, and its self-service portal gives customers a single login and payment experience for all their jobs.

Bectran additionally automates lien tracking for approved job sheets through its integrations with leading third-party lien providers, keeping project data consistent and reliable between job sheets and lien tracking.

“Our commitment to innovation empowers our clients to confidently navigate the evolving complexities of the construction sector today and in the future, while minimizing risk and enhancing efficiency,” comments Louis Ifeguni, Bectran CEO.

Learn why Bectran’s comprehensive Job Sheet System has been the award winner three years running, and reach out to learn about our integration partners.

About Construction Executive

Construction Executive (CE) is the leading trade magazine for the construction industry. To create the Top Construction Technology Firms list CE asked several hundred construction-centered technology and software companies to nominate their top partners based on product efficacy.

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 98%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient Accounts Receivable and Collections management, achieving up to 95% cost savings. With rapid onboarding in days, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of credit management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry.

