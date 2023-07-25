Bectran Awarded Silver in Business Technology Category by Merit Awards

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bectran, Inc., the industry leader in innovative, cutting-edge technology for credit, collections and accounts receivable departments in various industries, has been designated this year’s Silver Award winner in the Business Technology category by Merit Awards, an annual awards program that recognizes top-performing organizations around the world.





“This year’s recipients represent leaders and businesses that have demonstrated innovation, excellence and overall business success,” said Marie Zander, executive director of Merit Awards. “We congratulate each winner and look forward to seeing their future accomplishments.”

Created in 2022, the Merit Awards are designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve by acknowledging companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market worldwide and are shaping today’s world. There are seven awards programs under the umbrella of Merit Awards, with each program offering a bronze, silver and gold level win in its respective categories. Bectran’s 2023 silver win is within the Business Awards program which contains categories such as Business Excellence, Executive Leadership and Emerging Business, in addition to the Business Technology class in which Bectran placed.

“We are honored to be recognized by Merit Awards for our B2B solution that leverages the power of automation to revolutionize credit, collections and accounts receivable departments around the globe,” says Louis Ifeguni, CEO of Bectran, Inc. “This esteemed award serves as a reinforcement of our commitment to our customers and our continued dedication to building the most comprehensive platform on the market.”

Business Awards winners were announced on July 6, 2023. Click here for the list of Merit’s 2023 Business Award winners.

About Bectran, Inc.

Since its inception in 2010, Bectran has pioneered cost-effective credit management and accounts receivable automation solutions for all sizes of organizations. Bectran’s SaaS solutions — credit, collections and accounts receivable — provide seamless user experiences across various industries and empower users with robust credit evaluation services, putting you in control of your financial health.

Our dedication to improving the efficiency of the order-to-cash cycle has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of default. We are committed to helping businesses make the transition to powerful SaaS technology solutions that save you time and money. For more information, visit our website.

