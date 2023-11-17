Bectran Appoints Nerissa Naidu and Jay Readey to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bectran, Inc., the industry leader in innovative, cutting-edge technology for credit, collections and accounts receivable management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nerissa Naidu and Jay Readey to its Board of Directors. Bectran has made these strategic appointments to strengthen its board governance, with a focus on growth and technological innovation in forthcoming years.





Nerissa Naidu has served as a board member to multiple businesses globally over the last 6 years. Her directive is to advise on the overall ESG, technology enablement, and revenue generation strategies as businesses grow or gain strategic funding. She brings a breadth of financial services expertise, having filled numerous senior executive roles, to open, manage and grow global businesses. Additionally, Nerissa has extensively navigated cross-border working environments and regulators including the Fed. Most recently she has been appointed to the Advisory Board for the Export Import bank of the United States in 2022, a US federal agency operating within the executive branch of the President. Nerissa holds an MBA from the New York University, Stern School of Business, and a bachelor’s in industrial engineering from the Durban University of Technology.

“We’re excited to bring Nerissa on. Her diverse global experience, most recently at AIG and Accenture, will help expand our mission and propel Bectran to a new level of revenue growth,” said Bectran CEO Louis Ifeguni. “She brings a breadth of innovative expertise, including co-founding a fintech company, that is creating a smart wallet for small businesses.”

“Growing companies with a profile as esteemed as Bectran is always an exciting challenge. I am looking forward to amplifying innovation as a basis for its accelerated expansion, while supporting the board in developing robust corporate governance,” said Nerissa Naidu.

Jay Readey is a lawyer, consultant and social entrepreneur. Jay founded and serves as President and CEO of The MetroAlliance, a Chicago-based social venture focused on neighborhood transformation. Through a mix of for-profit strategies and nonprofit initiatives, The MetroAlliance focuses on strengthening dynamic metropolitan communities. Jay also practices law with Ginsberg Jacobs LLC, focused on complex community development finance, and teaches as an adjunct professor of housing and community development law at DePaul University School of Law. Jay is member of the inaugural 2015 class of Presidential Leadership Scholars through the Bush and Clinton Presidential Libraries and Foundations. Jay is a graduate of Yale College, received a JD from Yale Law School and earned an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

“Jay’s dedication to the diverse neighborhoods of Chicago demonstrates his belief in the power of community,” said Bectran CEO Louis Ifeguni. “We know his breadth of knowledge, fostered by his experience practicing complex community development finance, will bring about a renewed entrepreneurial spirit to Bectran.”

“I’m excited to bring my business-driven transformational strategies to the Bectran leadership, ensuring that we leverage all avenues to bolster our market position,” Jay comments.

