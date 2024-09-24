Becker Wins 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award in Learning & Development

Becker and Partner Harbinger Group Earn Bronze Award for “Best Use of Video for Learning” for their CPA Program

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Becker, a global leader in accounting exam prep and professional education, announced today that the company and its partner, Harbinger Group, won the Brandon Hall Group™ Bronze Award for excellence in the “Best Use of Video for Learning” category for the CPA program.





“We are so excited to receive this Brandon Hall award and humbled to be recognized by industry experts. Becoming a CPA has been the biggest influential success factor of my career, and it has been an honor to help others achieve this goal. With CPA Evolution, we focused thousands of hours into redesigning our concept videos to incorporate more visual elements, organize our videos into shorter and concise topics, and summarize complex concepts into simpler terms,” said Lauren Chin, CPA, Becker Director of Curriculum.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) created the CPA Evolution initiative to better fit the changing and evolving needs of the accounting industry. To match this initiative, Becker developed more than 900 videos with a brand-new format, style, and length to completely improve the video library in Becker’s CPA Exam Review course.

“With our updated video-based library, learning can be more efficient and easier to digest. It means the world to us be recognized for providing aspiring CPAs with the best learning materials possible, so they can prep effectively and efficiently to pass the CPA Exam and thrive in their careers.”

The 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment.

Program design, functionality, and delivery.

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity.

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

“Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management,” said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. “This year, we’ve witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization’s history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement.”

Excellence Award winners will continue to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, January 28-30, 2025. View the complete list of winners at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

About Becker

As part of Colibri Group’s family of brands, Becker provides CPA Exam review, CMA Exam review, and continuing professional education (CPE) with expert instructors, superior content, and flexible learning formats like on-demand resources and webcasts. Globally, accountants and tax professionals rely on Becker for the industry-leading tools and support they need to excel. Becker is rooted in a tireless commitment to student success; achieved by crafting personalized learning experiences and innovative technologies. Discover why more than 1 million CPA candidates have chosen Becker for nearly seventy years. Learn more about Becker Professional Education at http://www.becker.com

