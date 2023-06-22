Becker Announces Strategic Partnership with Former IMA CEO, Jeff Thomson

Thomson brings global strategic leadership and a growth mindset to role

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Becker, a Colibri Group Company, announced today a strategic partnership with Jeff Thomson, previously the CEO of Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) where he led the organization to unprecedented global growth and relevance.

Thomson will assume the role of executive in residence, with an emphasis in thought leadership and global business development. His responsibilities include global strategic advice on go-to-market (GTM) planning in accounting, training, and development.

In his role, Thomson will focus on three areas: thought leadership, certified management accountant GTM, and international expansion.

Through thought leadership, he will address both B2B and B2C audiences on relevant industry topics including: environmental, social and governance; diversity, equity and inclusion; talent management; risk management; and internal control and mega trends (like AI, digitization, and disruption). Thomson will also leverage his experience as CEO of IMA to discuss how best to penetrate the global CMA market. Additionally, he’ll provide insights on global expansion.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Jeff to continue to educate Becker’s students, clients, and the industry as a whole on trending global topics,” said Ed Clark, president of Becker. “It’s not every day that you have the opportunity to collaborate with an industry expert of Jeff’s caliber. With Jeff’s vast knowledge of industry trending topics, we knew he would help Becker continue to educate and train our millions of students across the globe.”

Thomson comes to the role after 15 years as president and CEO of IMA, including a seat on the board as a voting member. Prior to his time at IMA, he spent 23 years at AT&T in progressive leadership positions, including CFO of an $18 billion business. While there, he participated in Columbia University’s senior executive development program. Thomson holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mathematics from Montclair State University.

“I am energized and excited to join the Becker team in advancing the accounting profession, making a difference, and growing the market pie in what is truly an exciting and transforming profession,” said Thomson. “I have worked with the Becker team for years and admire their core values, collaboration and innovation.”

The partnership begins immediately and will continue as new initiatives are developed and implemented.

About Becker

As part of Colibri Group’s family of brands, Becker provides CPA exam review, CMA exam review, and continued professional education with expert instructors, superior content, and flexible learning formats like on-demand resources and webcasts. Learn more about Becker Professional Education at www.becker.com. Globally, accountants rely on Becker for industry-leading tools and support they need to excel. Becker is rooted in a tireless commitment to student success; we achieve this by crafting personalized learning experiences and innovative technologies. Discover why more than 1 million CPA candidates have chosen Becker.

