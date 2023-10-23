BeCare Neuro Link Provides a Quantitative, AI-Enabled Mobile App, General Neurologic Exam for Screening for and Monitoring of Neurologic Diseases

BeCareLink launches its second quantitative, neurologic exam









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BeCareLink, an AI-driven platform for quantitative assessment of neurologic function, today announces the launch of its second subspecialty product, BeCare Neuro Link – a mobile application that provides the most comprehensive, remote, and objective neurologic assessment available for any neurologic or potential neurologic patients. The app was created to address the dire nationwide shortage of neurologists and the complexity of performing and interpreting neurologic exams. The challenges facing neurologic patients and their providers result in delayed diagnosis and detection of disease progression, which can irrevocably alter the course of an individual’s disease.

After helping thousands of patients monitor their clinical progress with their MS through BeCare MS Link, BeCareLink has released BeCare Neuro Link which offers a general neurologic exam. It is a revolutionary application designed to screen for as-of-yet undiagnosed neurologic conditions and to monitor response to treatment for known neurologic disorders. The objective measurements are derived from game-like activities on a mobile phone and results are reported to the user through written reports to decide if there is a neurologic problem that requires attention. The activities are designed to mimic exams performed in a neurologist’s office. This is the perfect screener for patients who have a family member with dementia or keep walking into a room and can’t remember why. As well as cognition, it also looks for tremor, walking abnormalities, motor, and sensory dysfunction and even vision abnormalities.

“Our mission is to help people who suspect they may have a neurologic disorder or have already been diagnosed with one become their own health advocates and to supply clinicians with the tools needed to treat patients more efficiently and effectively,” says Dr. Charisse Litchman, MD, FAHS, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of BeCareLink. “The healthcare industry is continuously evolving, and this is just a starting point for BeCareLink’s role in improving patient outcomes.”

BeCareLink will create additional apps for patients already diagnosed with concussion/traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and ALS. Each new app will address different neurologic disease states, is tailored to the unique assessments needed, and is guided by neurologists subspecializing in the individual disease states.

BeCareLink was founded in 2017 by CEO Larry Rubin and his sister-in-law, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Charisse Litchman, who lost their wife and sister, Dr. Beth Deutch, unexpectedly in December 2014 following the progression of an undiagnosed disease. The company’s vision is to fundamentally change how patients and medical professionals understand and manage chronic neurologic disorders, remove biases, and find new treatments with better outcomes. Patients can download BeCareLink on their mobile devices via Google Play and the App Store. Learn more at www.becarelink.com.

