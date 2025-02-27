BearingPoint Posts Record Revenue for the Fourth Year in a Row and Sets Sights on Future Growth

BearingPoint reports record revenue of €1.069 billion

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arcwide--Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint reported full-year record revenue for the fourth year in a row, recording €1.069 billion in revenue for 2024 while delivering more than 2,000 projects in 31 countries around the globe. Bookings also came in at a record high of nearly €1.3 billion, showing strong momentum in business development. To support its growth, BearingPoint welcomed over 1,200 new colleagues, including 25 new Partners, expanding its global team to nearly 6,200 people at the end of the year. Growing demand for its products and services and a strong project pipeline indicate further growth in 2025.

“ 2024 was again a successful year for BearingPoint. Not only did we solidify our €1 billion revenue milestone, but we also outperformed the market and continued to build upon our strong foundation for sustained growth,” said Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner of BearingPoint. “ We welcomed new talent, grew our client base, and pushed forward in key areas like data analytics and AI, sustainability, and cybersecurity.”

Key 2024 achievements

Expanding client relationships

BearingPoint added more than 300 new clients and successfully delivered over 2,000 projects across 31 countries in 2024, highlighting BearingPoint’s ability to address the unique challenges of clients with tailored solutions. By expanding its footprint across industries, the firm is reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses navigating transformation and growth.

Welcoming new talent and investing in people

In 2024, BearingPoint welcomed more than 1,200 new colleagues, strengthening its expertise across industries and regions. The expansion reflects the firm’s commitment to fostering a diverse and highly skilled team capable of delivering transformative results for clients. The firm also promoted more than 1,400 of its people and appointed 25 new Partners, reflecting its investment in career development and leadership growth. Female representation in senior leadership roles was at 21% at the end of 2024, and the percentage of female hires increased to 44% globally. By recruiting talent aligned with its mission and values, BearingPoint has strengthened its ability to drive innovation and execute large-scale projects across industries.

In 2024, more than 1,800 BearingPoint professionals participated in firm-wide training programs, reaffirming its commitment to continuous learning and professional growth. Through initiatives such as the Be.Oxford Academy, the Female Leadership Program, and the Yale Leadership Program, the firm fosters leadership development across all levels.

Advancing expertise and innovation

The integration of US-based Enterprise Consulting into BearingPoint’s portfolio enhanced the capabilities of its Arcwide joint venture, allowing it to deliver even greater consulting expertise and technology-driven solutions.

At the same time, BearingPoint made significant strides in generative AI, empowering organizations to harness AI’s full potential for business transformation. The firm launched new AI-driven initiatives that support clients in areas such as automating workflows, optimizing decision-making, and enabling AI-assisted customer interactions. As part of its commitment to responsible AI adoption, BearingPoint also established ethical AI frameworks, ensuring that innovation aligns with business integrity, compliance, and sustainability goals.

In its Products business, BearingPoint’s DemandSens solution gained strong attention through its collaboration with Media Control, leveraging AI and machine learning algorithms to deliver precise sales forecasts, significantly reducing remittances and shortages. In 2024, BearingPoint also introduced Persona Engine, a cutting-edge platform that leverages AI to transform customer data into actionable insights, helping businesses better understand and engage with their customers. Additionally, the firm’s Assets & Funding Management solution became available on the SAP® Store as part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio, reinforcing BearingPoint’s ability to develop solutions that drive efficiency and seamless integration within enterprise ecosystems.

Major milestone in corporate sustainability

Living up to its purpose, “Together we are more than business,” BearingPoint achieved B Corp certification in 2024, marking a major milestone in its sustainability journey. This recognition places the firm among a worldwide network of businesses leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy and underscores its dedication to high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Looking ahead: Strategy 2030 and future growth

Looking into 2025, BearingPoint plans to outperform the market again with continued strong revenue growth. The firm will continue to make strategic investments in key areas such as data analytics, AI, and cybersecurity, as well as in Arcwide and Products, while expanding its footprint in vital geographies, including the US.

“ As we turn toward tomorrow, we are well-positioned to start a new era. Our journey continues to be guided by resilience, innovation, and a deep commitment to our values,” said Matthias Loebich. “ In the first half of 2025, we will introduce our Strategy 2030, which will be built around genuine client orientation, outperforming the market, strengthening our global presence, leveraging our strengths, differentiating ourselves with innovative products, and, most importantly, empowering people. With our strong team, innovative mindset, and client trust, we are well-prepared to embrace new opportunities and drive long-term success.”

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

BearingPoint is a certified B Corporation, meeting high standards of social and environmental impact.

